The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) will look to stop their nine-game losing run versus the Cleveland Browns (5-5) in Week 11.

Odds for Browns vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Cleveland has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Detroit's games have gone over 42.5 points in five of nine chances this season.

Sunday's total is 2.7 points higher than the combined 39.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 53 points per game, 10.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Browns games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 4.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.0 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 4.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Browns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 12.5 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Browns score 23.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Lions allow per contest (28.9).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team records more than 28.9 points.

The Browns rack up just 16.0 fewer yards per game (363.8) than the Lions give up per matchup (379.8).

In games that Cleveland piles up more than 379.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Lions have forced (10).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Lions covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 12.5 points or more.

Detroit's games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Lions score 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Browns surrender (24.1).

The Lions collect just 4.5 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Browns give up per outing (323.9).

Detroit is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team piles up over 323.9 yards.

The Lions have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (8).

Home and road insights

Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this season.

The Browns are winless ATS (0-1) as 12.5-point favorites or greater at home.

This year, in five home games, Cleveland has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Browns home games this season is 45.1 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

This season in away games, Detroit is 3-2 against the spread and 0-4-1 overall.

This year, in five road games, Detroit has gone over the total once.

Lions away games this season average 46.3 total points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

