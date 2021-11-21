Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) will look to stop their nine-game losing run versus the Cleveland Browns (5-5) in Week 11.

Odds for Browns vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
  • Detroit's games have gone over 42.5 points in five of nine chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 2.7 points higher than the combined 39.8 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 53 points per game, 10.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Browns games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 4.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.0 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 4.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Cleveland has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • The Browns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 12.5 points or more.
  • Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
  • The Browns score 23.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Lions allow per contest (28.9).
  • Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team records more than 28.9 points.
  • The Browns rack up just 16.0 fewer yards per game (363.8) than the Lions give up per matchup (379.8).
  • In games that Cleveland piles up more than 379.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Lions have forced (10).
  • Detroit has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Lions covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 12.5 points or more.
  • Detroit's games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • This season the Lions score 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Browns surrender (24.1).
  • The Lions collect just 4.5 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Browns give up per outing (323.9).
  • Detroit is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team piles up over 323.9 yards.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (8).

Home and road insights

  • Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this season.
  • The Browns are winless ATS (0-1) as 12.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • This year, in five home games, Cleveland has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Browns home games this season is 45.1 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
  • This season in away games, Detroit is 3-2 against the spread and 0-4-1 overall.
  • This year, in five road games, Detroit has gone over the total once.
  • Lions away games this season average 46.3 total points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.