Sun Belt foes will do battle when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) face the South Alabama Jaguars (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

South Alabama's games have gone over 56.5 points in three of 11 chances this season.

Friday's total is 10.4 points lower than the two team's combined 66.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.3 points per game, 10.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Chanticleers games this season feature an average total of 58.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Chanticleers have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games when favored by 15.5 points or more so far this season.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Chanticleers put up 41.6 points per game, 15.2 more than the Jaguars allow per matchup (26.4).

Coastal Carolina is 5-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.4 points.

The Chanticleers average 149.6 more yards per game (492.3) than the Jaguars give up per contest (342.7).

When Coastal Carolina picks up over 342.7 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Chanticleers have turned the ball over seven times this season, 15 fewer than the Jaguars have forced (22).

South Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Alabama is 4-7-0 this season.

The Jaguars have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 15.5 points or more.

South Alabama's games this season have hit the over six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Jaguars rack up 5.4 more points per game (25.3) than the Chanticleers surrender (19.9).

South Alabama is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team scores more than 19.9 points.

The Jaguars collect 47.6 more yards per game (371.4) than the Chanticleers give up (323.8).

South Alabama is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team picks up over 323.8 yards.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

