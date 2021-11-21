There will be player props available for Corey Davis before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 11 when Davis and the New York Jets (2-7) hit the field against the Miami Dolphins (3-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds

Corey Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis' team-high 442 receiving yards (49.1 per game) have come on 29 catches (49 targets) including four touchdowns.

Davis has been the target of 13.6% (49 total) of his team's 361 passing attempts this season.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Davis has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

Davis is averaging 31 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Dolphins, 19.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

Davis has not caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins are allowing 290.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bills, Davis caught five passes for 93 yards (18.6 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.

Over his last three outings, Davis' five catches are good enough for 93 yards (31.0 ypg). He's been targeted seven times.

Davis' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Corey Davis 49 13.6% 29 442 4 4 11.8% Michael Carter 45 12.5% 31 306 0 1 2.9% Keelan Cole 29 8.0% 17 275 0 4 11.8% Elijah Moore 46 12.7% 25 274 3 4 11.8%

