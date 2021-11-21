Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Corey Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Miami

Author:

There will be player props available for Corey Davis before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 11 when Davis and the New York Jets (2-7) hit the field against the Miami Dolphins (3-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis' team-high 442 receiving yards (49.1 per game) have come on 29 catches (49 targets) including four touchdowns.
  • Davis has been the target of 13.6% (49 total) of his team's 361 passing attempts this season.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Davis has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Davis is averaging 31 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Dolphins, 19.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
  • Davis has not caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins.
  • The Dolphins are allowing 290.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bills, Davis caught five passes for 93 yards (18.6 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.
  • Over his last three outings, Davis' five catches are good enough for 93 yards (31.0 ypg). He's been targeted seven times.

Davis' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Corey Davis

49

13.6%

29

442

4

4

11.8%

Michael Carter

45

12.5%

31

306

0

1

2.9%

Keelan Cole

29

8.0%

17

275

0

4

11.8%

Elijah Moore

46

12.7%

25

274

3

4

11.8%

