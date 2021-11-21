Publish date:
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Detroit vs. Cleveland
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Swift has 123 rushing attempts for a team-leading 419 yards (46.6 per game), with three touchdowns.
- He also averages 46.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 50 passes for 420 yards and two touchdowns.
- He has received 123 of his team's 222 carries this season (55.4%).
- The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while running the football 39.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Allowing 94.7 rushing yards per game, the Browns have the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This season the Browns are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Steelers, Swift ran for 130 yards on 33 carries.
- Over his last three games, Swift has rushed for 205 yards (68.3 per game) on 58 carries.
- He's also caught 16 passes for 125 yards (41.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Swift's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Andre Swift
123
55.4%
419
3
17
50.0%
3.4
Jamaal Williams
71
32.0%
312
2
14
41.2%
4.4
Jared Goff
13
5.9%
76
0
2
5.9%
5.8
Godwin Igwebuike
5
2.3%
74
1
0
0.0%
14.8
