D'Andre Swift will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Swift's Detroit Lions (0-8-1) and the Cleveland Browns (5-5) square off in a Week 11 matchup from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Swift has 123 rushing attempts for a team-leading 419 yards (46.6 per game), with three touchdowns.

He also averages 46.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 50 passes for 420 yards and two touchdowns.

He has received 123 of his team's 222 carries this season (55.4%).

The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while running the football 39.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Allowing 94.7 rushing yards per game, the Browns have the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Browns are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Steelers, Swift ran for 130 yards on 33 carries.

Over his last three games, Swift has rushed for 205 yards (68.3 per game) on 58 carries.

He's also caught 16 passes for 125 yards (41.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 123 55.4% 419 3 17 50.0% 3.4 Jamaal Williams 71 32.0% 312 2 14 41.2% 4.4 Jared Goff 13 5.9% 76 0 2 5.9% 5.8 Godwin Igwebuike 5 2.3% 74 1 0 0.0% 14.8

