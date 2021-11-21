Skip to main content
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Detroit vs. Cleveland

Author:

D'Andre Swift will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Swift's Detroit Lions (0-8-1) and the Cleveland Browns (5-5) square off in a Week 11 matchup from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Swift has 123 rushing attempts for a team-leading 419 yards (46.6 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 46.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 50 passes for 420 yards and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 123 of his team's 222 carries this season (55.4%).
  • The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while running the football 39.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Allowing 94.7 rushing yards per game, the Browns have the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Browns are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Steelers, Swift ran for 130 yards on 33 carries.
  • Over his last three games, Swift has rushed for 205 yards (68.3 per game) on 58 carries.
  • He's also caught 16 passes for 125 yards (41.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Andre Swift

123

55.4%

419

3

17

50.0%

3.4

Jamaal Williams

71

32.0%

312

2

14

41.2%

4.4

Jared Goff

13

5.9%

76

0

2

5.9%

5.8

Godwin Igwebuike

5

2.3%

74

1

0

0.0%

14.8

Powered By Data Skrive