November 21, 2021
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Carolina vs. Washington

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about D.J. Moore and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Moore and the Carolina Panthers (5-5) square off against the Washington Football Team (3-6) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moore has 57 catches (95 targets) and a team-high 701 receiving yards (70.1 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
  • Moore has been the target of 26.8% (95 total) of his team's 354 passing attempts this season.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his three matchups against the Football Team, Moore's 57 receiving yards average is 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
  • In three matchups, Moore has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Football Team.
  • The Football Team are allowing 290.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 22 passing TDs allowed this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Moore put together a 24-yard performance against the Cardinals last week on four catches while being targeted seven times.
  • Over his last three games, Moore has collected 115 yards on 11 catches, averaging 38.3 yards per game on 22 targets.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

95

26.8%

57

701

3

8

23.5%

Christian McCaffrey

32

9.0%

30

283

0

2

5.9%

Robby Anderson

59

16.7%

23

243

3

5

14.7%

Brandon Zylstra

10

2.8%

10

157

1

1

2.9%

