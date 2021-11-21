Publish date:
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Carolina vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore has 57 catches (95 targets) and a team-high 701 receiving yards (70.1 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
- Moore has been the target of 26.8% (95 total) of his team's 354 passing attempts this season.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with Washington.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Washington
- In his three matchups against the Football Team, Moore's 57 receiving yards average is 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
- In three matchups, Moore has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Football Team.
- The Football Team are allowing 290.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- With 22 passing TDs allowed this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the league.
Recent Performances
- Moore put together a 24-yard performance against the Cardinals last week on four catches while being targeted seven times.
- Over his last three games, Moore has collected 115 yards on 11 catches, averaging 38.3 yards per game on 22 targets.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
95
26.8%
57
701
3
8
23.5%
Christian McCaffrey
32
9.0%
30
283
0
2
5.9%
Robby Anderson
59
16.7%
23
243
3
5
14.7%
Brandon Zylstra
10
2.8%
10
157
1
1
2.9%
Powered By Data Skrive