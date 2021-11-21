Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Seattle vs. Arizona

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for D.K. Metcalf before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (3-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) square off in a Week 11 matchup between NFC West opponents at Lumen Field.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Metcalf's 606 receiving yards (67.3 per game) are tops amongst the Seahawks. He's been targeted 64 times, and has 42 catches and eight touchdowns.
  • Metcalf has been the target of 24.6% (64 total) of his team's 260 passing attempts this season.
  • Metcalf has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 36.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In his four matchups against the Cardinals, Metcalf's 18.8 receiving yards average is 47.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
  • In four matchups, Metcalf has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Cardinals.
  • The Cardinals are allowing 221.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cardinals have given up 14 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Metcalf put together a 26-yard performance against the Packers last week on three catches while being targeted eight times.
  • In his last three games, Metcalf has totaled 165 yards on 11 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 55.0 yards per game, on 19 targets.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.K. Metcalf

64

24.6%

42

606

8

9

36.0%

Tyler Lockett

66

25.4%

43

602

3

3

12.0%

Gerald Everett

25

9.6%

22

198

1

2

8.0%

Freddie Swain

27

10.4%

16

169

2

3

12.0%

