D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Seattle vs. Arizona
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Metcalf's 606 receiving yards (67.3 per game) are tops amongst the Seahawks. He's been targeted 64 times, and has 42 catches and eight touchdowns.
- Metcalf has been the target of 24.6% (64 total) of his team's 260 passing attempts this season.
- Metcalf has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 36.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Arizona
- In his four matchups against the Cardinals, Metcalf's 18.8 receiving yards average is 47.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
- In four matchups, Metcalf has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Cardinals.
- The Cardinals are allowing 221.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Cardinals have given up 14 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Metcalf put together a 26-yard performance against the Packers last week on three catches while being targeted eight times.
- In his last three games, Metcalf has totaled 165 yards on 11 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 55.0 yards per game, on 19 targets.
Metcalf's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.K. Metcalf
64
24.6%
42
606
8
9
36.0%
Tyler Lockett
66
25.4%
43
602
3
3
12.0%
Gerald Everett
25
9.6%
22
198
1
2
8.0%
Freddie Swain
27
10.4%
16
169
2
3
12.0%
