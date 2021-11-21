There will be player prop bet markets available for D.K. Metcalf before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (3-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) square off in a Week 11 matchup between NFC West opponents at Lumen Field.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Metcalf's 606 receiving yards (67.3 per game) are tops amongst the Seahawks. He's been targeted 64 times, and has 42 catches and eight touchdowns.

Metcalf has been the target of 24.6% (64 total) of his team's 260 passing attempts this season.

Metcalf has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 36.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his four matchups against the Cardinals, Metcalf's 18.8 receiving yards average is 47.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).

In four matchups, Metcalf has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are allowing 221.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals have given up 14 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Metcalf put together a 26-yard performance against the Packers last week on three catches while being targeted eight times.

In his last three games, Metcalf has totaled 165 yards on 11 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 55.0 yards per game, on 19 targets.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.K. Metcalf 64 24.6% 42 606 8 9 36.0% Tyler Lockett 66 25.4% 43 602 3 3 12.0% Gerald Everett 25 9.6% 22 198 1 2 8.0% Freddie Swain 27 10.4% 16 169 2 3 12.0%

