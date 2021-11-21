Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City

Before Dak Prescott hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 11 matchup sees Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (7-2) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott has thrown for 2,341 yards (260.1 ypg) on 201-of-286 passing with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 91 rushing yards (10.1 ypg) on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Cowboys have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
  • Prescott accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 44 of his 286 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Prescott threw for 249 passing yards in one matchup against the Chiefs, 50.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Chiefs.
  • This week Prescott will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (269.2 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Prescott completed 77.4% of his pass attempts for 296 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Prescott added two carries for five yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • Prescott has thrown for 528 passing yards over his last three games (176.0 per game) and has a 61.4% completion percentage (43-of-70), throwing four touchdown passes with one interception.
  • He's added 21 rushing yards on four carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

73

22.0%

47

726

6

8

17.0%

Amari Cooper

65

19.6%

44

583

5

9

19.1%

Dalton Schultz

51

15.4%

38

438

3

5

10.6%

