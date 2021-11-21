Publish date:
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott has thrown for 2,341 yards (260.1 ypg) on 201-of-286 passing with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 91 rushing yards (10.1 ypg) on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Cowboys have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
- Prescott accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 44 of his 286 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Prescott threw for 249 passing yards in one matchup against the Chiefs, 50.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Chiefs.
- This week Prescott will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (269.2 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Prescott completed 77.4% of his pass attempts for 296 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Prescott added two carries for five yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Prescott has thrown for 528 passing yards over his last three games (176.0 per game) and has a 61.4% completion percentage (43-of-70), throwing four touchdown passes with one interception.
- He's added 21 rushing yards on four carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
73
22.0%
47
726
6
8
17.0%
Amari Cooper
65
19.6%
44
583
5
9
19.1%
Dalton Schultz
51
15.4%
38
438
3
5
10.6%
