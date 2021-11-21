Before Dak Prescott hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 11 matchup sees Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (7-2) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has thrown for 2,341 yards (260.1 ypg) on 201-of-286 passing with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 91 rushing yards (10.1 ypg) on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Cowboys have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Prescott accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 44 of his 286 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Prescott threw for 249 passing yards in one matchup against the Chiefs, 50.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Chiefs.

This week Prescott will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (269.2 yards allowed per game).

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Prescott completed 77.4% of his pass attempts for 296 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Prescott added two carries for five yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

Prescott has thrown for 528 passing yards over his last three games (176.0 per game) and has a 61.4% completion percentage (43-of-70), throwing four touchdown passes with one interception.

He's added 21 rushing yards on four carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 73 22.0% 47 726 6 8 17.0% Amari Cooper 65 19.6% 44 583 5 9 19.1% Dalton Schultz 51 15.4% 38 438 3 5 10.6%

