There will be player prop betting options available for Dallas Goedert ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) and the New Orleans Saints (5-4) square off in Week 11 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert has put up a 429-yard campaign so far (42.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 29 balls on 39 targets.

Goedert has been the target of 13.0% (39 total) of his team's 299 passing attempts this season.

Goedert (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.9% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have thrown the football in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Goedert is averaging 14.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Saints, 28.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).

In three matchups with the Saints, Goedert has not had a TD catch.

The Saints have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 280.4 yards per game through the air.

With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the Saints defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Broncos, Goedert was targeted two times, totaling 28 yards on two receptions.

Goedert's 15 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 143 yards (47.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 39 13.0% 29 429 2 5 11.9% Devonta Smith 68 22.7% 42 603 4 4 9.5% Quez Watkins 37 12.4% 26 408 0 6 14.3% Kenneth Gainwell 32 10.7% 20 173 1 5 11.9%

