Publish date:
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Philadelphia vs. New Orleans
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goedert has put up a 429-yard campaign so far (42.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 29 balls on 39 targets.
- Goedert has been the target of 13.0% (39 total) of his team's 299 passing attempts this season.
- Goedert (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.9% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have thrown the football in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Goedert is averaging 14.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Saints, 28.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
- In three matchups with the Saints, Goedert has not had a TD catch.
- The Saints have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 280.4 yards per game through the air.
- With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the Saints defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Broncos, Goedert was targeted two times, totaling 28 yards on two receptions.
- Goedert's 15 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 143 yards (47.7 ypg) in his last three games.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
39
13.0%
29
429
2
5
11.9%
Devonta Smith
68
22.7%
42
603
4
4
9.5%
Quez Watkins
37
12.4%
26
408
0
6
14.3%
Kenneth Gainwell
32
10.7%
20
173
1
5
11.9%
