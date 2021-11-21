Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Philadelphia vs. New Orleans

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Dallas Goedert ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) and the New Orleans Saints (5-4) square off in Week 11 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goedert has put up a 429-yard campaign so far (42.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 29 balls on 39 targets.
  • Goedert has been the target of 13.0% (39 total) of his team's 299 passing attempts this season.
  • Goedert (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.9% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have thrown the football in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goedert's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Goedert is averaging 14.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Saints, 28.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
  • In three matchups with the Saints, Goedert has not had a TD catch.
  • The Saints have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 280.4 yards per game through the air.
  • With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the Saints defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Broncos, Goedert was targeted two times, totaling 28 yards on two receptions.
  • Goedert's 15 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 143 yards (47.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

39

13.0%

29

429

2

5

11.9%

Devonta Smith

68

22.7%

42

603

4

4

9.5%

Quez Watkins

37

12.4%

26

408

0

6

14.3%

Kenneth Gainwell

32

10.7%

20

173

1

5

11.9%

Powered By Data Skrive