November 21, 2021
Dalton Schultz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City

Author:

Dalton Schultz will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Schultz's Dallas Cowboys (7-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 11 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Schultz has 38 catches on 51 targets for 438 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 48.7 yards per game.
  • Schultz has been the target of 15.4% (51 total) of his team's 332 passing attempts this season.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Schultz has been on the receiving end of 10.6% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The 269.2 passing yards the Chiefs allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Chiefs' defense is 26th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Falcons, Schultz was targeted two times and recorded one catch for 14 yards.
  • Schultz has collected 79 receiving yards (26.3 per game), hauling in seven passes on 14 targets during his last three games.

Schultz's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dalton Schultz

51

15.4%

38

438

3

5

10.6%

CeeDee Lamb

73

22.0%

47

726

6

8

17.0%

Amari Cooper

65

19.6%

44

583

5

9

19.1%

Cedrick Wilson

27

8.1%

19

280

3

4

8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive