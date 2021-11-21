Publish date:
Dalton Schultz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City
Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds
Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Schultz has 38 catches on 51 targets for 438 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 48.7 yards per game.
- Schultz has been the target of 15.4% (51 total) of his team's 332 passing attempts this season.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Schultz has been on the receiving end of 10.6% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The 269.2 passing yards the Chiefs allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chiefs' defense is 26th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Falcons, Schultz was targeted two times and recorded one catch for 14 yards.
- Schultz has collected 79 receiving yards (26.3 per game), hauling in seven passes on 14 targets during his last three games.
Schultz's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dalton Schultz
51
15.4%
38
438
3
5
10.6%
CeeDee Lamb
73
22.0%
47
726
6
8
17.0%
Amari Cooper
65
19.6%
44
583
5
9
19.1%
Cedrick Wilson
27
8.1%
19
280
3
4
8.5%
