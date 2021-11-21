Dalton Schultz will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Schultz's Dallas Cowboys (7-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 11 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Schultz has 38 catches on 51 targets for 438 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 48.7 yards per game.

Schultz has been the target of 15.4% (51 total) of his team's 332 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Schultz has been on the receiving end of 10.6% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The 269.2 passing yards the Chiefs allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs' defense is 26th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Falcons, Schultz was targeted two times and recorded one catch for 14 yards.

Schultz has collected 79 receiving yards (26.3 per game), hauling in seven passes on 14 targets during his last three games.

Schultz's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dalton Schultz 51 15.4% 38 438 3 5 10.6% CeeDee Lamb 73 22.0% 47 726 6 8 17.0% Amari Cooper 65 19.6% 44 583 5 9 19.1% Cedrick Wilson 27 8.1% 19 280 3 4 8.5%

