November 21, 2021
BETTING
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Dalvin Cook's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North rivals square off in Week 11 when Cook's Minnesota Vikings (4-5) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Minnesota's top rusher, Cook, has carried the ball 139 times for 648 yards (72.0 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 18 passes for 109 yards (12.1 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 251 times this season, and he's taken 139 of those attempts (55.4%).
  • The Vikings have run 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Against the Packers, Cook's 72.3 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups are 12.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three of six games against the Packers Cook has rushed for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.
  • The Packers have the NFL's 14th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 107.2 yards per game.
  • Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Chargers, Cook carried the ball 24 times for 94 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Cook tacked on three catches for 24 yards.
  • Cook has rushed for 282 yards on 59 carries (94.0 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.
  • He's also hauled in six passes for 36 yards (12.0 per game).

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

139

55.4%

648

3

29

65.9%

4.7

Alexander Mattison

78

31.1%

289

0

11

25.0%

3.7

Kirk Cousins

16

6.4%

73

1

2

4.5%

4.6

C.J. Ham

6

2.4%

34

0

2

4.5%

5.7

Powered By Data Skrive