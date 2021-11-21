Publish date:
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Minnesota's top rusher, Cook, has carried the ball 139 times for 648 yards (72.0 per game), with three touchdowns.
- And he has caught 18 passes for 109 yards (12.1 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 251 times this season, and he's taken 139 of those attempts (55.4%).
- The Vikings have run 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Packers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Against the Packers, Cook's 72.3 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups are 12.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three of six games against the Packers Cook has rushed for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.
- The Packers have the NFL's 14th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 107.2 yards per game.
- Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Chargers, Cook carried the ball 24 times for 94 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Cook tacked on three catches for 24 yards.
- Cook has rushed for 282 yards on 59 carries (94.0 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.
- He's also hauled in six passes for 36 yards (12.0 per game).
Cook's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dalvin Cook
139
55.4%
648
3
29
65.9%
4.7
Alexander Mattison
78
31.1%
289
0
11
25.0%
3.7
Kirk Cousins
16
6.4%
73
1
2
4.5%
4.6
C.J. Ham
6
2.4%
34
0
2
4.5%
5.7
Powered By Data Skrive