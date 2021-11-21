Before placing any wagers on Dalvin Cook's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North rivals square off in Week 11 when Cook's Minnesota Vikings (4-5) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Minnesota's top rusher, Cook, has carried the ball 139 times for 648 yards (72.0 per game), with three touchdowns.

And he has caught 18 passes for 109 yards (12.1 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 251 times this season, and he's taken 139 of those attempts (55.4%).

The Vikings have run 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Against the Packers, Cook's 72.3 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups are 12.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three of six games against the Packers Cook has rushed for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.

The Packers have the NFL's 14th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 107.2 yards per game.

Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Chargers, Cook carried the ball 24 times for 94 yards and scored one touchdown.

Cook tacked on three catches for 24 yards.

Cook has rushed for 282 yards on 59 carries (94.0 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.

He's also hauled in six passes for 36 yards (12.0 per game).

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 139 55.4% 648 3 29 65.9% 4.7 Alexander Mattison 78 31.1% 289 0 11 25.0% 3.7 Kirk Cousins 16 6.4% 73 1 2 4.5% 4.6 C.J. Ham 6 2.4% 34 0 2 4.5% 5.7

