November 21, 2021
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Daniel Jones has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. This Week 11 matchup sees Jones' New York Giants (3-6) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Jones has racked up 2,059 passing yards (228.8 yards per game) while going 190-for-293 (64.8% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He has added 258 rushing yards (28.7 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Giants have thrown the ball in 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jones accounts for 44.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 293 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In two matchups against the Buccaneers, Jones averaged 296 passing yards per game, 52.5 yards higher than his over/under for Monday.
  • Jones threw multiple TDs in both of those contests against the Buccaneers.
  • The 267.9 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 9 matchup with the Raiders, Jones completed 75.0% of his passes for 110 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • Jones tacked on four carries for 17 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt in the running game.
  • Jones has thrown for 535 yards (178.3 ypg) to lead New York, completing 70.6% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.
  • He also has 57 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 19.0 yards per game on the ground.

Jones' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

36

11.2%

28

352

0

3

7.5%

Sterling Shepard

43

13.4%

32

324

1

9

22.5%

Kenny Golladay

32

10.0%

19

310

0

1

2.5%

