Daniel Jones has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. This Week 11 matchup sees Jones' New York Giants (3-6) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Jones has racked up 2,059 passing yards (228.8 yards per game) while going 190-for-293 (64.8% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

He has added 258 rushing yards (28.7 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Giants have thrown the ball in 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Jones accounts for 44.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 293 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In two matchups against the Buccaneers, Jones averaged 296 passing yards per game, 52.5 yards higher than his over/under for Monday.

Jones threw multiple TDs in both of those contests against the Buccaneers.

The 267.9 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 9 matchup with the Raiders, Jones completed 75.0% of his passes for 110 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

Jones tacked on four carries for 17 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt in the running game.

Jones has thrown for 535 yards (178.3 ypg) to lead New York, completing 70.6% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.

He also has 57 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 19.0 yards per game on the ground.

Jones' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 36 11.2% 28 352 0 3 7.5% Sterling Shepard 43 13.4% 32 324 1 9 22.5% Kenny Golladay 32 10.0% 19 310 0 1 2.5%

