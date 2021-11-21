Publish date:
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Jones has racked up 2,059 passing yards (228.8 yards per game) while going 190-for-293 (64.8% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He has added 258 rushing yards (28.7 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The Giants have thrown the ball in 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
- Jones accounts for 44.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 293 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In two matchups against the Buccaneers, Jones averaged 296 passing yards per game, 52.5 yards higher than his over/under for Monday.
- Jones threw multiple TDs in both of those contests against the Buccaneers.
- The 267.9 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 9 matchup with the Raiders, Jones completed 75.0% of his passes for 110 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- Jones tacked on four carries for 17 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt in the running game.
- Jones has thrown for 535 yards (178.3 ypg) to lead New York, completing 70.6% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.
- He also has 57 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 19.0 yards per game on the ground.
Jones' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
36
11.2%
28
352
0
3
7.5%
Sterling Shepard
43
13.4%
32
324
1
9
22.5%
Kenny Golladay
32
10.0%
19
310
0
1
2.5%
