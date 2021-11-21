Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Darnell Mooney for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mooney's Chicago Bears (3-6) and the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney's team-high 450 receiving yards (50.0 per game) have come on 36 receptions (59 targets) plus two touchdowns.

Mooney has been the target of 59 of his team's 237 passing attempts this season, or 24.9% of the target share.

Mooney (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have called a pass in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The Ravens are conceding 298.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Ravens have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Steelers in Week 9, Mooney was targeted six times and totaled 41 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Mooney has 11 catches on 20 targets for 144 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 48.0 yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 59 24.9% 36 450 2 4 14.8% Allen Robinson II 50 21.1% 30 339 1 4 14.8% Cole Kmet 44 18.6% 28 284 0 6 22.2% Marquise Goodwin 24 10.1% 12 173 0 1 3.7%

