Publish date:
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Chicago vs. Baltimore
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mooney's team-high 450 receiving yards (50.0 per game) have come on 36 receptions (59 targets) plus two touchdowns.
- Mooney has been the target of 59 of his team's 237 passing attempts this season, or 24.9% of the target share.
- Mooney (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears have called a pass in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Ravens.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- The Ravens are conceding 298.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- The Ravens have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Steelers in Week 9, Mooney was targeted six times and totaled 41 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Mooney has 11 catches on 20 targets for 144 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 48.0 yards per game.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
59
24.9%
36
450
2
4
14.8%
Allen Robinson II
50
21.1%
30
339
1
4
14.8%
Cole Kmet
44
18.6%
28
284
0
6
22.2%
Marquise Goodwin
24
10.1%
12
173
0
1
3.7%
Powered By Data Skrive