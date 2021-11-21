Publish date:
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds
Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Waller has 44 catches (71 targets), leading his team with 494 receiving yards (54.9 per game) plus two touchdowns.
- Waller has been the target of 20.5% (71 total) of his team's 347 passing attempts this season.
- Waller (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have run 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Waller has averaged 34 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bengals, 38.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In four matchups versus the Bengals, Waller has not had a TD catch.
- Note: Waller's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 275.8 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bengals have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Waller put together a 24-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on four catches while being targeted seven times.
- Waller's stat line over his last three outings includes 11 grabs for 116 yards. He put up 38.7 yards per game, and was targeted 18 times.
Waller's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
71
20.5%
44
494
2
10
20.4%
Hunter Renfrow
69
19.9%
52
494
4
11
22.4%
Bryan Edwards
39
11.2%
21
434
2
5
10.2%
Kenyan Drake
34
9.8%
26
272
1
5
10.2%
