Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Darren Waller ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Waller has 44 catches (71 targets), leading his team with 494 receiving yards (54.9 per game) plus two touchdowns.
  • Waller has been the target of 20.5% (71 total) of his team's 347 passing attempts this season.
  • Waller (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have run 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waller's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Waller has averaged 34 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bengals, 38.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups versus the Bengals, Waller has not had a TD catch.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 275.8 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bengals have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Waller put together a 24-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on four catches while being targeted seven times.
  • Waller's stat line over his last three outings includes 11 grabs for 116 yards. He put up 38.7 yards per game, and was targeted 18 times.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

71

20.5%

44

494

2

10

20.4%

Hunter Renfrow

69

19.9%

52

494

4

11

22.4%

Bryan Edwards

39

11.2%

21

434

2

5

10.2%

Kenyan Drake

34

9.8%

26

272

1

5

10.2%

Powered By Data Skrive