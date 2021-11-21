There will be player prop bets available for Darren Waller ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Waller has 44 catches (71 targets), leading his team with 494 receiving yards (54.9 per game) plus two touchdowns.

Waller has been the target of 20.5% (71 total) of his team's 347 passing attempts this season.

Waller (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Waller has averaged 34 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bengals, 38.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups versus the Bengals, Waller has not had a TD catch.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 275.8 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Waller put together a 24-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on four catches while being targeted seven times.

Waller's stat line over his last three outings includes 11 grabs for 116 yards. He put up 38.7 yards per game, and was targeted 18 times.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 71 20.5% 44 494 2 10 20.4% Hunter Renfrow 69 19.9% 52 494 4 11 22.4% Bryan Edwards 39 11.2% 21 434 2 5 10.2% Kenyan Drake 34 9.8% 26 272 1 5 10.2%

Powered By Data Skrive