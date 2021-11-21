In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Davante Adams for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North foes play in Week 11 when Adams and the Green Bay Packers (8-2) meet the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams has been targeted 98 times and has 65 catches, leading the Packers with 864 receiving yards (86.4 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

So far this season, 29.2% of the 336 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.

Adams (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.7% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have thrown the football in 56.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Adams' 68.8 receiving yards per game in his 10 matchups against the Vikings are 28.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Adams has caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings six times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The Vikings are giving up 260.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings have allowed 13 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Adams put together a 78-yard performance against the Seahawks last week on seven catches while being targeted 11 times.

Over his last three outings, Adams' 13 grabs (on 25 targets) have led to 120 receiving yards (40.0 per game).

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 98 29.2% 65 864 3 12 20.7% Aaron Jones 47 14.0% 37 298 4 11 19.0% Randall Cobb 32 9.5% 23 265 4 9 15.5% Allen Lazard 26 7.7% 17 210 3 5 8.6%

