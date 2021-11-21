Publish date:
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Adams has been targeted 98 times and has 65 catches, leading the Packers with 864 receiving yards (86.4 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 29.2% of the 336 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.
- Adams (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.7% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have thrown the football in 56.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Adams' 68.8 receiving yards per game in his 10 matchups against the Vikings are 28.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Adams has caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings six times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- The Vikings are giving up 260.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- The Vikings have allowed 13 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Adams put together a 78-yard performance against the Seahawks last week on seven catches while being targeted 11 times.
- Over his last three outings, Adams' 13 grabs (on 25 targets) have led to 120 receiving yards (40.0 per game).
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
98
29.2%
65
864
3
12
20.7%
Aaron Jones
47
14.0%
37
298
4
11
19.0%
Randall Cobb
32
9.5%
23
265
4
9
15.5%
Allen Lazard
26
7.7%
17
210
3
5
8.6%
