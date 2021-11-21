Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Davante Adams for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North foes play in Week 11 when Adams and the Green Bay Packers (8-2) meet the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Adams has been targeted 98 times and has 65 catches, leading the Packers with 864 receiving yards (86.4 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 29.2% of the 336 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.
  • Adams (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.7% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have thrown the football in 56.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Adams' 68.8 receiving yards per game in his 10 matchups against the Vikings are 28.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Adams has caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings six times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • Note: Adams' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The Vikings are giving up 260.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings have allowed 13 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Adams put together a 78-yard performance against the Seahawks last week on seven catches while being targeted 11 times.
  • Over his last three outings, Adams' 13 grabs (on 25 targets) have led to 120 receiving yards (40.0 per game).

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

98

29.2%

65

864

3

12

20.7%

Aaron Jones

47

14.0%

37

298

4

11

19.0%

Randall Cobb

32

9.5%

23

265

4

9

15.5%

Allen Lazard

26

7.7%

17

210

3

5

8.6%

