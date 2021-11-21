Publish date:
David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Houston vs. Tennessee
David Johnson Prop Bet Odds
David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has piled up 119 yards (13.2 per game) on 33 carries.
- And he has caught 23 passes for 182 yards (20.2 per game) with one TD.
- He has received 33 of his team's 204 carries this season (16.2%).
- The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the ball 40.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Against the Titans, Johnson has averaged 70.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 57.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Johnson has had a rushing touchdown in every game versus the Titans, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are seventh in the NFL, giving up 98.6 yards per game.
- The Texans are up against the NFL's 17th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this year).
Recent Performances
- In his Week 9 matchup with the Dolphins, Johnson racked up 11 yards on four carries.
- Johnson tacked on three catches for 29 yards.
- Johnson has 13 carries for 40 yards (13.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He also has nine catches for 55 yards (18.3 ypg).
Johnson's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Johnson
33
16.2%
119
0
2
8.7%
3.6
Phillip Lindsay
49
24.0%
133
1
2
8.7%
2.7
Tyrod Taylor
8
3.9%
78
1
2
8.7%
9.8
Royce Freeman
21
10.3%
77
0
2
8.7%
3.7
