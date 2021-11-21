There will be player prop bet markets available for David Johnson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 11 when Johnson and the Houston Texans (1-8) meet the Tennessee Titans (8-2) at Nissan Stadium.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has piled up 119 yards (13.2 per game) on 33 carries.

And he has caught 23 passes for 182 yards (20.2 per game) with one TD.

He has received 33 of his team's 204 carries this season (16.2%).

The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the ball 40.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Against the Titans, Johnson has averaged 70.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 57.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Johnson has had a rushing touchdown in every game versus the Titans, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are seventh in the NFL, giving up 98.6 yards per game.

The Texans are up against the NFL's 17th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this year).

Recent Performances

In his Week 9 matchup with the Dolphins, Johnson racked up 11 yards on four carries.

Johnson tacked on three catches for 29 yards.

Johnson has 13 carries for 40 yards (13.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He also has nine catches for 55 yards (18.3 ypg).

Johnson's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Johnson 33 16.2% 119 0 2 8.7% 3.6 Phillip Lindsay 49 24.0% 133 1 2 8.7% 2.7 Tyrod Taylor 8 3.9% 78 1 2 8.7% 9.8 Royce Freeman 21 10.3% 77 0 2 8.7% 3.7

