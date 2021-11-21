Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for David Johnson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 11 when Johnson and the Houston Texans (1-8) meet the Tennessee Titans (8-2) at Nissan Stadium.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has piled up 119 yards (13.2 per game) on 33 carries.
  • And he has caught 23 passes for 182 yards (20.2 per game) with one TD.
  • He has received 33 of his team's 204 carries this season (16.2%).
  • The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the ball 40.6% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Against the Titans, Johnson has averaged 70.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 57.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Johnson has had a rushing touchdown in every game versus the Titans, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Titans are seventh in the NFL, giving up 98.6 yards per game.
  • The Texans are up against the NFL's 17th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this year).

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 9 matchup with the Dolphins, Johnson racked up 11 yards on four carries.
  • Johnson tacked on three catches for 29 yards.
  • Johnson has 13 carries for 40 yards (13.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He also has nine catches for 55 yards (18.3 ypg).

Johnson's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Johnson

33

16.2%

119

0

2

8.7%

3.6

Phillip Lindsay

49

24.0%

133

1

2

8.7%

2.7

Tyrod Taylor

8

3.9%

78

1

2

8.7%

9.8

Royce Freeman

21

10.3%

77

0

2

8.7%

3.7

