David Montgomery has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Montgomery's Chicago Bears (3-6) and the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Montgomery has churned out a team-best 372 rushing yards (41.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

He also has 66 receiving yards (7.3 per game) on eight catches.

He has handled 82, or 30.8%, of his team's 266 rushing attempts this season.

The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.1% of the time while running the football 52.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are fourth in the league, conceding 88.2 yards per game.

Montgomery and the Bears will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

Montgomery put together a 63-yard rushing performance in his Week 9 matchup with the Steelers, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging 4.8 yards per attempt).

He added 17 yards on two receptions.

Montgomery has rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries (21.0 yards per game) on the ground over his last three games.

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 82 30.8% 372 3 12 32.4% 4.5 Khalil Herbert 85 32.0% 364 1 8 21.6% 4.3 Justin Fields 52 19.5% 288 2 5 13.5% 5.5 Damien Williams 37 13.9% 139 2 8 21.6% 3.8

