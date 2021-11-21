Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Chicago vs. Baltimore

David Montgomery has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Montgomery's Chicago Bears (3-6) and the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Montgomery has churned out a team-best 372 rushing yards (41.3 per game) with three touchdowns.
  • He also has 66 receiving yards (7.3 per game) on eight catches.
  • He has handled 82, or 30.8%, of his team's 266 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.1% of the time while running the football 52.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are fourth in the league, conceding 88.2 yards per game.
  • Montgomery and the Bears will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

  • Montgomery put together a 63-yard rushing performance in his Week 9 matchup with the Steelers, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging 4.8 yards per attempt).
  • He added 17 yards on two receptions.
  • Montgomery has rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries (21.0 yards per game) on the ground over his last three games.

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Montgomery

82

30.8%

372

3

12

32.4%

4.5

Khalil Herbert

85

32.0%

364

1

8

21.6%

4.3

Justin Fields

52

19.5%

288

2

5

13.5%

5.5

Damien Williams

37

13.9%

139

2

8

21.6%

3.8

