Publish date:
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Chicago vs. Baltimore
David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds
David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Montgomery has churned out a team-best 372 rushing yards (41.3 per game) with three touchdowns.
- He also has 66 receiving yards (7.3 per game) on eight catches.
- He has handled 82, or 30.8%, of his team's 266 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.1% of the time while running the football 52.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are fourth in the league, conceding 88.2 yards per game.
- Montgomery and the Bears will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).
Recent Performances
- Montgomery put together a 63-yard rushing performance in his Week 9 matchup with the Steelers, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging 4.8 yards per attempt).
- He added 17 yards on two receptions.
- Montgomery has rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries (21.0 yards per game) on the ground over his last three games.
Montgomery's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Montgomery
82
30.8%
372
3
12
32.4%
4.5
Khalil Herbert
85
32.0%
364
1
8
21.6%
4.3
Justin Fields
52
19.5%
288
2
5
13.5%
5.5
Damien Williams
37
13.9%
139
2
8
21.6%
3.8
