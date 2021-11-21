Publish date:
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox has caught 22 passes on 28 targets for 303 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 33.7 yards per game.
- Knox has been the target of 28 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season, or 8.0% of the target share.
- Knox (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.3% of the time while running the football 40.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Knox put up five receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Colts, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Knox caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Colts.
- The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 263.3 yards per game through the air.
- With 23 passing TDs allowed this year, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jets, Knox was targeted one time, picking up 17 yards on one reception (averaging 17 yards per grab).
- Knox has totaled 17 receiving yards (5.7 per game), hauling in one ball on one target over his last three games.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
28
8.0%
22
303
5
7
11.3%
Stefon Diggs
86
24.6%
56
750
4
17
27.4%
Emmanuel Sanders
53
15.1%
30
505
4
7
11.3%
Cole Beasley
69
19.7%
53
461
1
8
12.9%
