Oddsmakers have installed player props for Dawson Knox ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Knox and the Buffalo Bills (6-3) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox has caught 22 passes on 28 targets for 303 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 33.7 yards per game.

Knox has been the target of 28 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season, or 8.0% of the target share.

Knox (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.3% of the time while running the football 40.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Knox put up five receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Colts, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Knox caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Colts.

The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 263.3 yards per game through the air.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this year, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jets, Knox was targeted one time, picking up 17 yards on one reception (averaging 17 yards per grab).

Knox has totaled 17 receiving yards (5.7 per game), hauling in one ball on one target over his last three games.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 28 8.0% 22 303 5 7 11.3% Stefon Diggs 86 24.6% 56 750 4 17 27.4% Emmanuel Sanders 53 15.1% 30 505 4 7 11.3% Cole Beasley 69 19.7% 53 461 1 8 12.9%

