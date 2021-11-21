Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player props for Dawson Knox ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Knox and the Buffalo Bills (6-3) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Knox has caught 22 passes on 28 targets for 303 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 33.7 yards per game.
  • Knox has been the target of 28 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season, or 8.0% of the target share.
  • Knox (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.3% of the time while running the football 40.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Knox put up five receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Colts, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Knox caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Colts.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 263.3 yards per game through the air.
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this year, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jets, Knox was targeted one time, picking up 17 yards on one reception (averaging 17 yards per grab).
  • Knox has totaled 17 receiving yards (5.7 per game), hauling in one ball on one target over his last three games.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dawson Knox

28

8.0%

22

303

5

7

11.3%

Stefon Diggs

86

24.6%

56

750

4

17

27.4%

Emmanuel Sanders

53

15.1%

30

505

4

7

11.3%

Cole Beasley

69

19.7%

53

461

1

8

12.9%

