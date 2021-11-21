Publish date:
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - San Francisco vs. Jacksonville
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel has 54 catches (86 targets) and a team-high 979 receiving yards (108.8 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
- Samuel has been the target of 30.7% (86 total) of his team's 280 passing attempts this season.
- Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 24.1% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- The 274.8 passing yards the Jaguars yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Jaguars have given up 11 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams last week, Samuel was targeted five times and racked up 97 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Samuel has 16 catches (on 23 targets) for 331 yards and one touchdown, averaging 110.3 yards per game.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
86
30.7%
54
979
5
7
24.1%
George Kittle
43
15.4%
30
378
2
2
6.9%
Brandon Aiyuk
35
12.5%
22
256
2
5
17.2%
Mohamed Sanu
24
8.6%
15
177
0
3
10.3%
