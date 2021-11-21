There will be player props available for Deebo Samuel before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel has 54 catches (86 targets) and a team-high 979 receiving yards (108.8 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

Samuel has been the target of 30.7% (86 total) of his team's 280 passing attempts this season.

Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 24.1% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The 274.8 passing yards the Jaguars yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jaguars have given up 11 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams last week, Samuel was targeted five times and racked up 97 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Samuel has 16 catches (on 23 targets) for 331 yards and one touchdown, averaging 110.3 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 86 30.7% 54 979 5 7 24.1% George Kittle 43 15.4% 30 378 2 2 6.9% Brandon Aiyuk 35 12.5% 22 256 2 5 17.2% Mohamed Sanu 24 8.6% 15 177 0 3 10.3%

