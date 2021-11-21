Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - San Francisco vs. Jacksonville

There will be player props available for Deebo Samuel before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel has 54 catches (86 targets) and a team-high 979 receiving yards (108.8 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
  • Samuel has been the target of 30.7% (86 total) of his team's 280 passing attempts this season.
  • Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 24.1% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • The 274.8 passing yards the Jaguars yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Jaguars have given up 11 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams last week, Samuel was targeted five times and racked up 97 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Samuel has 16 catches (on 23 targets) for 331 yards and one touchdown, averaging 110.3 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

86

30.7%

54

979

5

7

24.1%

George Kittle

43

15.4%

30

378

2

2

6.9%

Brandon Aiyuk

35

12.5%

22

256

2

5

17.2%

Mohamed Sanu

24

8.6%

15

177

0

3

10.3%

