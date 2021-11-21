Publish date:
Deonte Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New Orleans vs. Philadelphia
Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds
Deonte Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris' 407 receiving yards (45.2 per game) are tops amongst the Saints. He's been targeted 35 times, and has 24 catches and two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 12.8% of the 273 passes thrown by his team have gone Harris' way.
- Harris has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Against the Eagles, Harris put up zero receiving yards in single career matchup, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Harris did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Eagles.
- The Eagles have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 247.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Eagles have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Titans, Harris was targeted four times and recorded three catches for 84 yards (28 yards per catch).
- Harris has also contributed with 171 yards on 12 grabs during his last three games. He was targeted 19 times and averaged 57.0 receiving yards per game.
Harris' New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deonte Harris
35
12.8%
24
407
2
3
6.7%
Marquez Callaway
43
15.8%
24
346
5
7
15.6%
Alvin Kamara
44
16.1%
32
310
4
7
15.6%
Adam Trautman
32
11.7%
20
183
0
6
13.3%
