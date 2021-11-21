Before placing any wagers on Deonte Harris' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 11 matchup sees Harris' New Orleans Saints (5-4) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris' 407 receiving yards (45.2 per game) are tops amongst the Saints. He's been targeted 35 times, and has 24 catches and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 12.8% of the 273 passes thrown by his team have gone Harris' way.

Harris has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Harris put up zero receiving yards in single career matchup, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Harris did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Eagles.

The Eagles have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 247.0 yards per game through the air.

The Eagles have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Titans, Harris was targeted four times and recorded three catches for 84 yards (28 yards per catch).

Harris has also contributed with 171 yards on 12 grabs during his last three games. He was targeted 19 times and averaged 57.0 receiving yards per game.

Harris' New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deonte Harris 35 12.8% 24 407 2 3 6.7% Marquez Callaway 43 15.8% 24 346 5 7 15.6% Alvin Kamara 44 16.1% 32 310 4 7 15.6% Adam Trautman 32 11.7% 20 183 0 6 13.3%

