November 21, 2021
Publish date:

Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Derek Carr, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) meet in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Carr has thrown for 2,826 yards (314.0 per game) while completing 235 of 347 passes (67.7%), with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 25 times for 52 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per game.
  • The Raiders, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.6% of the time while running the ball 37.4% of the time.
  • Carr accounts for 54.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 49 of his 347 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In two matchups against the Bengals, Carr averaged 277.5 passing yards per game, 5.0 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Carr threw one touchdown pass in both of those games against the Bengals.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • This week Carr will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (275.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bengals' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chiefs, Carr went 25-for-35 (71.4 percent) for 261 yards, while tossing two touchdowns and one interception.
  • He tacked on three carries for 18 yards, averaging six yards per carry.
  • Over his last three games, Carr has collected 880 passing yards (293.3 per game) while going 86-for-115 (74.8% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

71

20.5%

44

494

2

10

20.4%

Hunter Renfrow

69

19.9%

52

494

4

11

22.4%

Bryan Edwards

39

11.2%

21

434

2

5

10.2%

