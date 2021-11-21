Publish date:
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Carr has thrown for 2,826 yards (314.0 per game) while completing 235 of 347 passes (67.7%), with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 25 times for 52 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per game.
- The Raiders, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.6% of the time while running the ball 37.4% of the time.
- Carr accounts for 54.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 49 of his 347 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In two matchups against the Bengals, Carr averaged 277.5 passing yards per game, 5.0 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Carr threw one touchdown pass in both of those games against the Bengals.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- This week Carr will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (275.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Bengals' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chiefs, Carr went 25-for-35 (71.4 percent) for 261 yards, while tossing two touchdowns and one interception.
- He tacked on three carries for 18 yards, averaging six yards per carry.
- Over his last three games, Carr has collected 880 passing yards (293.3 per game) while going 86-for-115 (74.8% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
71
20.5%
44
494
2
10
20.4%
Hunter Renfrow
69
19.9%
52
494
4
11
22.4%
Bryan Edwards
39
11.2%
21
434
2
5
10.2%
