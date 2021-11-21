Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Derek Carr, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) meet in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Carr has thrown for 2,826 yards (314.0 per game) while completing 235 of 347 passes (67.7%), with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 25 times for 52 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per game.

The Raiders, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.6% of the time while running the ball 37.4% of the time.

Carr accounts for 54.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 49 of his 347 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In two matchups against the Bengals, Carr averaged 277.5 passing yards per game, 5.0 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Carr threw one touchdown pass in both of those games against the Bengals.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

This week Carr will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (275.8 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chiefs, Carr went 25-for-35 (71.4 percent) for 261 yards, while tossing two touchdowns and one interception.

He tacked on three carries for 18 yards, averaging six yards per carry.

Over his last three games, Carr has collected 880 passing yards (293.3 per game) while going 86-for-115 (74.8% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 71 20.5% 44 494 2 10 20.4% Hunter Renfrow 69 19.9% 52 494 4 11 22.4% Bryan Edwards 39 11.2% 21 434 2 5 10.2%

