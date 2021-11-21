Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Baltimore vs. Chicago

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Devonta Freeman ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) play the Chicago Bears (3-6) in Week 11 at Soldier Field.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freeman has 223 yards on 43 carries (24.8 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 11 passes for 86 yards (9.6 per game) with one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 282 times this season, and he's handled 43 of those attempts (15.2%).
  • The Ravens, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.2% of the time while running the football 46.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his only career matchups, Freeman put up 37 rushing yards versus the Bears, 9.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Freeman ran for a touchdown in that game against the Bears.
  • Note: Freeman's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bears are 22nd in the NFL, giving up 122.8 yards per game.
  • This year the Bears have given up nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Dolphins last week, Freeman rushed 10 times for 35 yards.
  • Freeman added three catches for 23 yards.
  • Freeman has rushed for 128 yards on 27 carries (42.7 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.
  • He's also caught eight passes for 52 yards (17.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devonta Freeman

43

15.2%

223

2

6

15.4%

5.2

Lamar Jackson

106

37.6%

639

2

14

35.9%

6.0

Latavius Murray

59

20.9%

212

4

10

25.6%

3.6

Ty'Son Williams

33

11.7%

180

1

4

10.3%

5.5

