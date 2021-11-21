Publish date:
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Baltimore vs. Chicago
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freeman has 223 yards on 43 carries (24.8 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- He's also caught 11 passes for 86 yards (9.6 per game) with one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 282 times this season, and he's handled 43 of those attempts (15.2%).
- The Ravens, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.2% of the time while running the football 46.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In his only career matchups, Freeman put up 37 rushing yards versus the Bears, 9.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Freeman ran for a touchdown in that game against the Bears.
- Note: Freeman's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Bears are 22nd in the NFL, giving up 122.8 yards per game.
- This year the Bears have given up nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 17th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Dolphins last week, Freeman rushed 10 times for 35 yards.
- Freeman added three catches for 23 yards.
- Freeman has rushed for 128 yards on 27 carries (42.7 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.
- He's also caught eight passes for 52 yards (17.3 per game) with one touchdown.
Freeman's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devonta Freeman
43
15.2%
223
2
6
15.4%
5.2
Lamar Jackson
106
37.6%
639
2
14
35.9%
6.0
Latavius Murray
59
20.9%
212
4
10
25.6%
3.6
Ty'Son Williams
33
11.7%
180
1
4
10.3%
5.5
