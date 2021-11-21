There will be player prop bets available for Devonta Freeman ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) play the Chicago Bears (3-6) in Week 11 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freeman has 223 yards on 43 carries (24.8 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught 11 passes for 86 yards (9.6 per game) with one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 282 times this season, and he's handled 43 of those attempts (15.2%).

The Ravens, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.2% of the time while running the football 46.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freeman's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his only career matchups, Freeman put up 37 rushing yards versus the Bears, 9.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Freeman ran for a touchdown in that game against the Bears.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bears are 22nd in the NFL, giving up 122.8 yards per game.

This year the Bears have given up nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins last week, Freeman rushed 10 times for 35 yards.

Freeman added three catches for 23 yards.

Freeman has rushed for 128 yards on 27 carries (42.7 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.

He's also caught eight passes for 52 yards (17.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 43 15.2% 223 2 6 15.4% 5.2 Lamar Jackson 106 37.6% 639 2 14 35.9% 6.0 Latavius Murray 59 20.9% 212 4 10 25.6% 3.6 Ty'Son Williams 33 11.7% 180 1 4 10.3% 5.5

Powered By Data Skrive