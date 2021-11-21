Devonta Smith will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith has been targeted 68 times and has 42 catches, leading the Eagles with 603 receiving yards (60.3 ypg) plus four touchdowns.

Smith has been the target of 22.7% (68 total) of his team's 299 passing attempts this season.

Smith has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 9.5% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

The Saints have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 280.4 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

Smith put together a 66-yard performance against the Broncos last week on four catches (16.5 yards per catch) while being targeted six times and scoring two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Smith's 15 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 197 yards (65.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 68 22.7% 42 603 4 4 9.5% Dallas Goedert 39 13.0% 29 429 2 5 11.9% Quez Watkins 37 12.4% 26 408 0 6 14.3% Kenneth Gainwell 32 10.7% 20 173 1 5 11.9%

