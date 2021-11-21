Skip to main content
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Philadelphia vs. New Orleans

Author:

Devonta Smith will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith has been targeted 68 times and has 42 catches, leading the Eagles with 603 receiving yards (60.3 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
  • Smith has been the target of 22.7% (68 total) of his team's 299 passing attempts this season.
  • Smith has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 9.5% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • The Saints have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 280.4 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Smith put together a 66-yard performance against the Broncos last week on four catches (16.5 yards per catch) while being targeted six times and scoring two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Smith's 15 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 197 yards (65.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

68

22.7%

42

603

4

4

9.5%

Dallas Goedert

39

13.0%

29

429

2

5

11.9%

Quez Watkins

37

12.4%

26

408

0

6

14.3%

Kenneth Gainwell

32

10.7%

20

173

1

5

11.9%

