November 21, 2021
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles

Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for Diontae Johnson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. This Week 11 matchup sees Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson's team-leading 613 receiving yards (68.1 per game) have come on 52 receptions (82 targets) plus three touchdowns.
  • Johnson has been the target of 82 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season, or 23.4% of the target share.
  • Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.8% of the time while running the ball 39.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Johnson totaled 14 receiving yards in one career matchup, 55.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Johnson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chargers.
  • The Chargers are giving up 219.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Lions, Johnson was targeted 13 times and recorded seven catches for 83 yards.
  • Johnson's 32 targets have led to 18 catches for 237 yards (79.0 per game) over his last three games.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

82

23.4%

52

613

3

7

14.9%

Chase Claypool

52

14.9%

29

433

1

7

14.9%

Najee Harris

56

16.0%

44

317

2

10

21.3%

Pat Freiermuth

42

12.0%

32

276

4

10

21.3%

