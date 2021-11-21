Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for Diontae Johnson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. This Week 11 matchup sees Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson's team-leading 613 receiving yards (68.1 per game) have come on 52 receptions (82 targets) plus three touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 82 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season, or 23.4% of the target share.

Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.8% of the time while running the ball 39.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Johnson totaled 14 receiving yards in one career matchup, 55.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Johnson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chargers.

The Chargers are giving up 219.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Lions, Johnson was targeted 13 times and recorded seven catches for 83 yards.

Johnson's 32 targets have led to 18 catches for 237 yards (79.0 per game) over his last three games.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 82 23.4% 52 613 3 7 14.9% Chase Claypool 52 14.9% 29 433 1 7 14.9% Najee Harris 56 16.0% 44 317 2 10 21.3% Pat Freiermuth 42 12.0% 32 276 4 10 21.3%

