Publish date:
Elijah Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Miami
Elijah Moore Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore has caught 25 passes on 46 targets for 274 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 30.4 yards per game.
- Moore has been the target of 46 of his team's 361 passing attempts this season, or 12.7% of the target share.
- Moore has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.4% of the time while running the football 34.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- The 290.8 yards per game the Dolphins are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- The Dolphins have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bills, Moore was targeted six times, totaling 44 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Moore has also tacked on 16 receptions for 195 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games. He's been targeted 20 times, producing 65.0 yards per game.
Moore's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Elijah Moore
46
12.7%
25
274
3
4
11.8%
Corey Davis
49
13.6%
29
442
4
4
11.8%
Michael Carter
45
12.5%
31
306
0
1
2.9%
Keelan Cole
29
8.0%
17
275
0
4
11.8%
