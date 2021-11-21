Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Elijah Moore for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC East opponents hit the field in Week 11 when Moore and the New York Jets (2-7) meet the Miami Dolphins (3-7) at MetLife Stadium.

Elijah Moore Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore has caught 25 passes on 46 targets for 274 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 30.4 yards per game.

Moore has been the target of 46 of his team's 361 passing attempts this season, or 12.7% of the target share.

Moore has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.4% of the time while running the football 34.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

The 290.8 yards per game the Dolphins are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bills, Moore was targeted six times, totaling 44 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Moore has also tacked on 16 receptions for 195 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games. He's been targeted 20 times, producing 65.0 yards per game.

Moore's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Elijah Moore 46 12.7% 25 274 3 4 11.8% Corey Davis 49 13.6% 29 442 4 4 11.8% Michael Carter 45 12.5% 31 306 0 1 2.9% Keelan Cole 29 8.0% 17 275 0 4 11.8%

