Publish date:
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has put up a 505-yard campaign so far (56.1 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 30 balls on 53 targets.
- Sanders has been the target of 53 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season, or 15.1% of the target share.
- Sanders has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Colts.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- In his two matchups against the Colts, Sanders' 53.5 receiving yards average is 3.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
- Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass against the Colts.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- This week Sanders will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Sanders reeled in two passes for 27 yards while being targeted two times.
- During his last three games, Sanders' 14 targets have resulted in six catches for 92 yards (30.7 ypg).
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
53
15.1%
30
505
4
7
11.3%
Stefon Diggs
86
24.6%
56
750
4
17
27.4%
Cole Beasley
69
19.7%
53
461
1
8
12.9%
Dawson Knox
28
8.0%
22
303
5
7
11.3%
Powered By Data Skrive