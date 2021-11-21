There will be player prop bets available for Emmanuel Sanders ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Sanders' Buffalo Bills (6-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) square off in a Week 11 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has put up a 505-yard campaign so far (56.1 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 30 balls on 53 targets.

Sanders has been the target of 53 of his team's 350 passing attempts this season, or 15.1% of the target share.

Sanders has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In his two matchups against the Colts, Sanders' 53.5 receiving yards average is 3.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass against the Colts.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

This week Sanders will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

At 2.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Sanders reeled in two passes for 27 yards while being targeted two times.

During his last three games, Sanders' 14 targets have resulted in six catches for 92 yards (30.7 ypg).

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 53 15.1% 30 505 4 7 11.3% Stefon Diggs 86 24.6% 56 750 4 17 27.4% Cole Beasley 69 19.7% 53 461 1 8 12.9% Dawson Knox 28 8.0% 22 303 5 7 11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive