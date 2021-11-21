Ezekiel Elliott will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has taken 142 attempts for a team-leading 663 rushing yards (73.7 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.

He has tacked on 26 catches for 168 yards (18.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 142 of his team's 271 carries this season (52.4%).

The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his one career matchup against the Chiefs, Elliott finished with 93 rushing yards, 26.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Elliott ran for a touchdown in that game against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 114.6 yards per game.

Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

Elliott put together a 41-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Falcons, carrying the ball 14 times while scoring two touchdowns.

Elliott also racked up 15 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three outings, Elliott has rushed for 142 yards (47.3 per game) on 40 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 10 balls for 63 yards (21.0 per game).

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 142 52.4% 663 7 25 52.1% 4.7 Tony Pollard 83 30.6% 445 1 11 22.9% 5.4 Dak Prescott 26 9.6% 91 1 10 20.8% 3.5 CeeDee Lamb 5 1.8% 30 0 2 4.2% 6.0

