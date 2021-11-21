Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City

Author:

Ezekiel Elliott will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Elliott has taken 142 attempts for a team-leading 663 rushing yards (73.7 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 26 catches for 168 yards (18.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 142 of his team's 271 carries this season (52.4%).
  • The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Elliott's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In his one career matchup against the Chiefs, Elliott finished with 93 rushing yards, 26.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Elliott ran for a touchdown in that game against the Chiefs.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 114.6 yards per game.
  • Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

  • Elliott put together a 41-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Falcons, carrying the ball 14 times while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Elliott also racked up 15 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Elliott has rushed for 142 yards (47.3 per game) on 40 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 10 balls for 63 yards (21.0 per game).

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

142

52.4%

663

7

25

52.1%

4.7

Tony Pollard

83

30.6%

445

1

11

22.9%

5.4

Dak Prescott

26

9.6%

91

1

10

20.8%

3.5

CeeDee Lamb

5

1.8%

30

0

2

4.2%

6.0

Powered By Data Skrive