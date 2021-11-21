Publish date:
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Elliott has taken 142 attempts for a team-leading 663 rushing yards (73.7 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 26 catches for 168 yards (18.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 142 of his team's 271 carries this season (52.4%).
- The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In his one career matchup against the Chiefs, Elliott finished with 93 rushing yards, 26.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Elliott ran for a touchdown in that game against the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 114.6 yards per game.
- Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).
Recent Performances
- Elliott put together a 41-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Falcons, carrying the ball 14 times while scoring two touchdowns.
- Elliott also racked up 15 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Elliott has rushed for 142 yards (47.3 per game) on 40 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 10 balls for 63 yards (21.0 per game).
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
142
52.4%
663
7
25
52.1%
4.7
Tony Pollard
83
30.6%
445
1
11
22.9%
5.4
Dak Prescott
26
9.6%
91
1
10
20.8%
3.5
CeeDee Lamb
5
1.8%
30
0
2
4.2%
6.0
