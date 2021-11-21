The Valley Cup is on the line when the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-3, 0-0 MWC) and the San Jose State Spartans (5-6, 0-0 MWC) hit the field.

Odds for Fresno State vs. San Jose State

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in six of 11 games this season.

In 27.3% of San Jose State's games this season (3/11), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 53.

The two teams combine to score 54 points per game, 1.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.4 fewer than the 53 over/under in this contest.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 58.7 points, a number 5.7 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Fresno State is 7-4-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more so far this season.

Fresno State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Bulldogs average 7.7 more points per game (33.0) than the Spartans allow (25.3).

Fresno State is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.3 points.

The Bulldogs average 100.6 more yards per game (461.4) than the Spartans allow per matchup (360.8).

Fresno State is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team piles up over 360.8 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (11).

San Jose State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, San Jose State is 5-6-0 this season.

The Spartans have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

San Jose State has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Spartans average just 0.3 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Bulldogs surrender (21.3).

San Jose State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.3 points.

The Spartans rack up 341.7 yards per game, only 2.6 fewer than the 344.3 the Bulldogs give up.

In games that San Jose State amasses more than 344.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, one more turnover than the Bulldogs have forced (20).

Season Stats