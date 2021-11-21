George Kittle has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (4-5) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has hauled in 30 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 43 times and averages 42.0 receiving yards.

Kittle has been the target of 43 of his team's 280 passing attempts this season, or 15.4% of the target share.

Kittle (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.9% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Kittle had 42 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Jaguars, 22.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).

Kittle caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars are conceding 274.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams last week, Kittle was targeted seven times and picked up 50 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Kittle put up 151 yards (on 11 catches) with two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 15 times, and averaged 50.3 yards per game.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 43 15.4% 30 378 2 2 6.9% Deebo Samuel 86 30.7% 54 979 5 7 24.1% Brandon Aiyuk 35 12.5% 22 256 2 5 17.2% Mohamed Sanu 24 8.6% 15 177 0 3 10.3%

