George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - San Francisco vs. Jacksonville
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle has hauled in 30 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 43 times and averages 42.0 receiving yards.
- Kittle has been the target of 43 of his team's 280 passing attempts this season, or 15.4% of the target share.
- Kittle (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.9% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Kittle had 42 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Jaguars, 22.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).
- Kittle caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Jaguars.
- The Jaguars are conceding 274.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams last week, Kittle was targeted seven times and picked up 50 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Kittle put up 151 yards (on 11 catches) with two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 15 times, and averaged 50.3 yards per game.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
43
15.4%
30
378
2
2
6.9%
Deebo Samuel
86
30.7%
54
979
5
7
24.1%
Brandon Aiyuk
35
12.5%
22
256
2
5
17.2%
Mohamed Sanu
24
8.6%
15
177
0
3
10.3%
