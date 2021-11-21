NFC North rivals will battle in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Green Bay Packers (8-2) meet the Minnesota Vikings (4-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47.5 points only two times this year.

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to score 46.2 points per game, 1.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 41.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.1 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.5-point total for this game is 2.8 points below the 50.3 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has played 10 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Packers have been favored by 1.5 points or more seven times this season and are 6-1 ATS in those games.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).

The Packers rack up 21.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.4 per outing the Vikings surrender.

When Green Bay puts up more than 23.4 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Packers rack up 339.4 yards per game, 29.7 fewer yards than the 369.1 the Vikings give up per contest.

When Green Bay totals more than 369.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Packers have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Vikings have forced (12).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Vikings.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Vikings have an against the spread record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more this year.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Vikings put up 6.6 more points per game (24.6) than the Packers allow (18.0).

When Minnesota puts up more than 18.0 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Vikings collect 384.7 yards per game, 74.8 more yards than the 309.9 the Packers allow.

When Minnesota amasses more than 309.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Vikings have six giveaways this season, while the Packers have 16 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Minnesota has one win against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.

The Vikings are winless ATS (0-2) as 1.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

This year, in four home games, Minnesota has not gone over the total.

Vikings home games this season average 51.1 total points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Away from home, Green Bay is 5-1 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.

The Packers have two wins ATS (2-1) away from home as 1.5-point favorites or more.

Green Bay has gone over the total once in six road games this season.

Packers away games this season average 48.8 total points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.