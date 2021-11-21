Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC North rivals will battle in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Green Bay Packers (8-2) meet the Minnesota Vikings (4-5).

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47.5 points only two times this year.
  • Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in four of nine games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 46.2 points per game, 1.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 41.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.1 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.
  • Packers games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.5-point total for this game is 2.8 points below the 50.3 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.
  • Green Bay has played 10 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • The Packers have been favored by 1.5 points or more seven times this season and are 6-1 ATS in those games.
  • Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).
  • The Packers rack up 21.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.4 per outing the Vikings surrender.
  • When Green Bay puts up more than 23.4 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • The Packers rack up 339.4 yards per game, 29.7 fewer yards than the 369.1 the Vikings give up per contest.
  • When Green Bay totals more than 369.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Packers have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Vikings have forced (12).
  • Minnesota is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Vikings have an against the spread record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more this year.
  • Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Vikings put up 6.6 more points per game (24.6) than the Packers allow (18.0).
  • When Minnesota puts up more than 18.0 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Vikings collect 384.7 yards per game, 74.8 more yards than the 309.9 the Packers allow.
  • When Minnesota amasses more than 309.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Vikings have six giveaways this season, while the Packers have 16 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Minnesota has one win against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.
  • The Vikings are winless ATS (0-2) as 1.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • This year, in four home games, Minnesota has not gone over the total.
  • Vikings home games this season average 51.1 total points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
  • Away from home, Green Bay is 5-1 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.
  • The Packers have two wins ATS (2-1) away from home as 1.5-point favorites or more.
  • Green Bay has gone over the total once in six road games this season.
  • Packers away games this season average 48.8 total points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

