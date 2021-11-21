Publish date:
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow has reeled in 52 passes for a team-high 494 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 69 times and averages 54.9 yards per game.
- Renfrow has been the target of 19.9% (69 total) of his team's 347 passing attempts this season.
- Renfrow (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.6% of the time while running the football 37.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Renfrow had 66 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Bengals, 3.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
- Renfrow did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Bengals.
- This week Renfrow will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (275.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Bengals' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Renfrow caught seven passes for 46 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.
- Renfrow has put up 153 yards over his last three outings (51.0 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes on 26 targets.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
69
19.9%
52
494
4
11
22.4%
Darren Waller
71
20.5%
44
494
2
10
20.4%
Bryan Edwards
39
11.2%
21
434
2
5
10.2%
Kenyan Drake
34
9.8%
26
272
1
5
10.2%
