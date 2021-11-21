Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Hunter Renfrow's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) square off against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow has reeled in 52 passes for a team-high 494 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 69 times and averages 54.9 yards per game.
  • Renfrow has been the target of 19.9% (69 total) of his team's 347 passing attempts this season.
  • Renfrow (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.6% of the time while running the football 37.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Renfrow had 66 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Bengals, 3.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
  • Renfrow did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Bengals.
  • This week Renfrow will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (275.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bengals' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Renfrow caught seven passes for 46 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.
  • Renfrow has put up 153 yards over his last three outings (51.0 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes on 26 targets.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

69

19.9%

52

494

4

11

22.4%

Darren Waller

71

20.5%

44

494

2

10

20.4%

Bryan Edwards

39

11.2%

21

434

2

5

10.2%

Kenyan Drake

34

9.8%

26

272

1

5

10.2%

