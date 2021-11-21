Before placing any wagers on Hunter Renfrow's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) square off against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow has reeled in 52 passes for a team-high 494 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 69 times and averages 54.9 yards per game.

Renfrow has been the target of 19.9% (69 total) of his team's 347 passing attempts this season.

Renfrow (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.6% of the time while running the football 37.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Renfrow had 66 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Bengals, 3.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).

Renfrow did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Bengals.

This week Renfrow will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (275.8 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Renfrow caught seven passes for 46 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.

Renfrow has put up 153 yards over his last three outings (51.0 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes on 26 targets.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 69 19.9% 52 494 4 11 22.4% Darren Waller 71 20.5% 44 494 2 10 20.4% Bryan Edwards 39 11.2% 21 434 2 5 10.2% Kenyan Drake 34 9.8% 26 272 1 5 10.2%

