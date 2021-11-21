Big 12 foes will clash when the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5, 0-0 Big 12) face the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Iowa State vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State's games this season have gone over 59 points four of 10 times.

TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Friday's total is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 61.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 4.1 points more than the 54.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cyclones games this season is 52.3, 6.7 points fewer than Friday's total of 59 .

The 59-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 59.4 points per game average total in Horned Frogs games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

In Iowa State's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Cyclones have been favored by 16 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Iowa State's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cyclones score just 2.2 fewer points per game (31.5) than the Horned Frogs surrender (33.7).

When Iowa State puts up more than 33.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cyclones average 428 yards per game, 26.6 fewer yards than the 454.6 the Horned Frogs give up per contest.

When Iowa State piles up more than 454.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cyclones have 13 giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have 14 takeaways .

TCU Stats and Trends

So far this season TCU has two wins against the spread.

TCU's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

This year the Horned Frogs score 8.8 more points per game (30) than the Cyclones give up (21.2).

TCU is 2-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.2 points.

The Horned Frogs average 131.2 more yards per game (437.5) than the Cyclones give up (306.3).

When TCU piles up over 306.3 yards, the team is 2-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (13).

