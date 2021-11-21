Publish date:
Iowa State vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa State vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa State's games this season have gone over 59 points four of 10 times.
- TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- Friday's total is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 61.5 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 4.1 points more than the 54.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Cyclones games this season is 52.3, 6.7 points fewer than Friday's total of 59 .
- The 59-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 59.4 points per game average total in Horned Frogs games this season.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- In Iowa State's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Cyclones have been favored by 16 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Iowa State's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cyclones score just 2.2 fewer points per game (31.5) than the Horned Frogs surrender (33.7).
- When Iowa State puts up more than 33.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Cyclones average 428 yards per game, 26.6 fewer yards than the 454.6 the Horned Frogs give up per contest.
- When Iowa State piles up more than 454.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Cyclones have 13 giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have 14 takeaways .
TCU Stats and Trends
- So far this season TCU has two wins against the spread.
- TCU's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
- This year the Horned Frogs score 8.8 more points per game (30) than the Cyclones give up (21.2).
- TCU is 2-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.2 points.
- The Horned Frogs average 131.2 more yards per game (437.5) than the Cyclones give up (306.3).
- When TCU piles up over 306.3 yards, the team is 2-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
- The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (13).
Season Stats
|Iowa State
|Stats
|TCU
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
30
21.2
Avg. Points Allowed
33.7
428
Avg. Total Yards
437.5
306.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
454.6
13
Giveaways
15
13
Takeaways
14