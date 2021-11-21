Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase has reeled in 44 passes for a team-best 835 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times and averages 92.8 yards per game.
- So far this season, 25.2% of the 290 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
- Chase (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The Raiders are allowing 243.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 9 matchup with the Browns, Chase caught six passes for 49 yards while being targeted 13 times.
- In his last three games, Chase's 32 targets have resulted in 17 receptions for 282 yards (94.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
73
25.2%
44
835
7
8
23.5%
Tee Higgins
57
19.7%
35
431
2
7
20.6%
Tyler Boyd
55
19.0%
38
409
2
5
14.7%
C.J. Uzomah
28
9.7%
25
313
5
2
5.9%
