Ja'Marr Chase will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has reeled in 44 passes for a team-best 835 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times and averages 92.8 yards per game.

So far this season, 25.2% of the 290 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.

Chase (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders are allowing 243.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 9 matchup with the Browns, Chase caught six passes for 49 yards while being targeted 13 times.

In his last three games, Chase's 32 targets have resulted in 17 receptions for 282 yards (94.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 73 25.2% 44 835 7 8 23.5% Tee Higgins 57 19.7% 35 431 2 7 20.6% Tyler Boyd 55 19.0% 38 409 2 5 14.7% C.J. Uzomah 28 9.7% 25 313 5 2 5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive