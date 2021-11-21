Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Ja'Marr Chase will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase has reeled in 44 passes for a team-best 835 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times and averages 92.8 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 25.2% of the 290 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
  • Chase (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The Raiders are allowing 243.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 9 matchup with the Browns, Chase caught six passes for 49 yards while being targeted 13 times.
  • In his last three games, Chase's 32 targets have resulted in 17 receptions for 282 yards (94.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

73

25.2%

44

835

7

8

23.5%

Tee Higgins

57

19.7%

35

431

2

7

20.6%

Tyler Boyd

55

19.0%

38

409

2

5

14.7%

C.J. Uzomah

28

9.7%

25

313

5

2

5.9%

