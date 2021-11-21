Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Philadelphia vs. New Orleans

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Jalen Hurts ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) and the New Orleans Saints (5-4) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts has thrown for 2,159 yards (215.9 ypg) on 184-of-296 passing with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 549 rushing yards (54.9 ypg) on 96 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • The Eagles have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Hurts has attempted 40 of his 296 passes in the red zone, accounting for 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

6

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Hurts' 167 passing yards in one matchup against the Saints are 34.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hurts threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Saints.
  • The 280.4 passing yards the Saints yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Saints defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Broncos last week, Hurts went 16-for-23 (69.6%) for 178 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.
  • Hurts added 55 yards on 13 carries, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.
  • Over his last three games, Hurts has recorded 443 passing yards (147.7 per game) while going 36-for-54 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
  • He has tacked on 188 rushing yards on 30 carries, averaging 62.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

68

22.7%

42

603

4

4

9.5%

Dallas Goedert

39

13.0%

29

429

2

5

11.9%

Quez Watkins

37

12.4%

26

408

0

6

14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive