There will be player prop betting options available for Jalen Hurts ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) and the New Orleans Saints (5-4) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has thrown for 2,159 yards (215.9 ypg) on 184-of-296 passing with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 549 rushing yards (54.9 ypg) on 96 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Hurts has attempted 40 of his 296 passes in the red zone, accounting for 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 6 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Hurts' 167 passing yards in one matchup against the Saints are 34.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hurts threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Saints.

The 280.4 passing yards the Saints yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Saints defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Hurts went 16-for-23 (69.6%) for 178 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.

Hurts added 55 yards on 13 carries, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

Over his last three games, Hurts has recorded 443 passing yards (147.7 per game) while going 36-for-54 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and one interception.

He has tacked on 188 rushing yards on 30 carries, averaging 62.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 68 22.7% 42 603 4 4 9.5% Dallas Goedert 39 13.0% 29 429 2 5 11.9% Quez Watkins 37 12.4% 26 408 0 6 14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive