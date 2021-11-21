Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Philadelphia vs. New Orleans
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts has thrown for 2,159 yards (215.9 ypg) on 184-of-296 passing with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 549 rushing yards (54.9 ypg) on 96 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- The Eagles have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
- Hurts has attempted 40 of his 296 passes in the red zone, accounting for 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Saints.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
6
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Hurts' 167 passing yards in one matchup against the Saints are 34.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hurts threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Saints.
- The 280.4 passing yards the Saints yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Saints defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Broncos last week, Hurts went 16-for-23 (69.6%) for 178 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.
- Hurts added 55 yards on 13 carries, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.
- Over his last three games, Hurts has recorded 443 passing yards (147.7 per game) while going 36-for-54 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
- He has tacked on 188 rushing yards on 30 carries, averaging 62.7 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
68
22.7%
42
603
4
4
9.5%
Dallas Goedert
39
13.0%
29
429
2
5
11.9%
Quez Watkins
37
12.4%
26
408
0
6
14.3%
Powered By Data Skrive