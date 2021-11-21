Publish date:
Jamal Agnew Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Jacksonville vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jamal Agnew Prop Bet Odds
Jamal Agnew Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Agnew has totaled 211 yards on 21 catches with one touchdown this season, averaging 23.4 yards per game on 36 targets.
- So far this season, 10.8% of the 333 passes thrown by his team have gone Agnew's way.
- Agnew (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.1% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Agnew's matchup with the 49ers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Agnew racked up zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the 49ers, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Agnew did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the 49ers.
- The 225.4 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Agnew did not have a catch in last week's game against the Colts.
- Agnew has also added 65 yards on nine grabs and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 22 times and averaged 21.7 receiving yards per game.
Agnew's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jamal Agnew
36
10.8%
21
211
1
3
11.1%
Marvin Jones Jr.
66
19.8%
38
434
3
8
29.6%
Dan Arnold
51
-
34
399
0
4
-
Laviska Shenault Jr.
57
17.1%
35
358
0
3
11.1%
Powered By Data Skrive