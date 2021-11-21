Before placing any wagers on Jamal Agnew's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Agnew and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Jamal Agnew Prop Bet Odds

Jamal Agnew Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Agnew has totaled 211 yards on 21 catches with one touchdown this season, averaging 23.4 yards per game on 36 targets.

So far this season, 10.8% of the 333 passes thrown by his team have gone Agnew's way.

Agnew (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.1% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Agnew racked up zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the 49ers, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Agnew did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the 49ers.

The 225.4 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Agnew did not have a catch in last week's game against the Colts.

Agnew has also added 65 yards on nine grabs and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 22 times and averaged 21.7 receiving yards per game.

Agnew's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jamal Agnew 36 10.8% 21 211 1 3 11.1% Marvin Jones Jr. 66 19.8% 38 434 3 8 29.6% Dan Arnold 51 - 34 399 0 4 - Laviska Shenault Jr. 57 17.1% 35 358 0 3 11.1%

