Publish date:
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh
Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds
Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has accumulated 28 catches for 318 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 45 times and averages 35.3 receiving yards.
- So far this season, 12.7% of the 354 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.
- Cook has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In his one matchup against the Steelers, Cook's 116 receiving yards total is 88.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).
- Cook did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Steelers.
- Note: Cook's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
- The 244.3 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Steelers have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Vikings, Cook was targeted three times, totaling 10 yards on one reception.
- Cook has racked up 83 receiving yards (27.7 per game), hauling in seven passes on 12 targets during his last three games.
Cook's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jared Cook
45
12.7%
28
318
2
6
12.0%
Keenan Allen
93
26.3%
65
698
2
14
28.0%
Mike Williams
72
20.3%
41
608
6
11
22.0%
Austin Ekeler
51
14.4%
39
340
4
7
14.0%
