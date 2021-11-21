Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jared Cook for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 11 matchup sees Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has accumulated 28 catches for 318 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 45 times and averages 35.3 receiving yards.
  • So far this season, 12.7% of the 354 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.
  • Cook has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In his one matchup against the Steelers, Cook's 116 receiving yards total is 88.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).
  • Cook did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Steelers.
  • Note: Cook's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • The 244.3 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Steelers have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Cook was targeted three times, totaling 10 yards on one reception.
  • Cook has racked up 83 receiving yards (27.7 per game), hauling in seven passes on 12 targets during his last three games.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jared Cook

45

12.7%

28

318

2

6

12.0%

Keenan Allen

93

26.3%

65

698

2

14

28.0%

Mike Williams

72

20.3%

41

608

6

11

22.0%

Austin Ekeler

51

14.4%

39

340

4

7

14.0%

