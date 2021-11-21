In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jared Cook for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 11 matchup sees Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has accumulated 28 catches for 318 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 45 times and averages 35.3 receiving yards.

So far this season, 12.7% of the 354 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.

Cook has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In his one matchup against the Steelers, Cook's 116 receiving yards total is 88.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).

Cook did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Steelers.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

The 244.3 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Steelers have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Cook was targeted three times, totaling 10 yards on one reception.

Cook has racked up 83 receiving yards (27.7 per game), hauling in seven passes on 12 targets during his last three games.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 45 12.7% 28 318 2 6 12.0% Keenan Allen 93 26.3% 65 698 2 14 28.0% Mike Williams 72 20.3% 41 608 6 11 22.0% Austin Ekeler 51 14.4% 39 340 4 7 14.0%

Powered By Data Skrive