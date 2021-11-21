Publish date:
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Miami vs. New York
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waddle's 557 receiving yards (55.7 per game) lead the Dolphins. He has 60 catches on 84 targets with three touchdowns.
- Waddle has been the target of 21.3% (84 total) of his team's 395 passing attempts this season.
- Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have run 64.9% passing plays and 35.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- The Jets are conceding 299.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Jets have allowed 15 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 17th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Waddle put together a 61-yard performance against the Ravens last week on four catches (15.2 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.
- Over his last three outings, Waddle has hauled in 173 yards (on 16 grabs).
Waddle's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
84
21.3%
60
557
3
8
19.5%
Mike Gesicki
70
17.7%
44
529
2
5
12.2%
DeVante Parker
43
10.9%
25
327
1
2
4.9%
Myles Gaskin
48
12.2%
38
202
3
6
14.6%
