Before Jaylen Waddle hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC East foes meet in Week 11 when Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (3-7) take the field against the New York Jets (2-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle's 557 receiving yards (55.7 per game) lead the Dolphins. He has 60 catches on 84 targets with three touchdowns.

Waddle has been the target of 21.3% (84 total) of his team's 395 passing attempts this season.

Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have run 64.9% passing plays and 35.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

The Jets are conceding 299.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Jets have allowed 15 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 17th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Waddle put together a 61-yard performance against the Ravens last week on four catches (15.2 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.

Over his last three outings, Waddle has hauled in 173 yards (on 16 grabs).

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 84 21.3% 60 557 3 8 19.5% Mike Gesicki 70 17.7% 44 529 2 5 12.2% DeVante Parker 43 10.9% 25 327 1 2 4.9% Myles Gaskin 48 12.2% 38 202 3 6 14.6%

