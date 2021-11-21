Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Miami vs. New York

Author:

Before Jaylen Waddle hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC East foes meet in Week 11 when Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (3-7) take the field against the New York Jets (2-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waddle's 557 receiving yards (55.7 per game) lead the Dolphins. He has 60 catches on 84 targets with three touchdowns.
  • Waddle has been the target of 21.3% (84 total) of his team's 395 passing attempts this season.
  • Waddle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have run 64.9% passing plays and 35.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • The Jets are conceding 299.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Jets have allowed 15 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 17th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Waddle put together a 61-yard performance against the Ravens last week on four catches (15.2 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.
  • Over his last three outings, Waddle has hauled in 173 yards (on 16 grabs).

Waddle's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

84

21.3%

60

557

3

8

19.5%

Mike Gesicki

70

17.7%

44

529

2

5

12.2%

DeVante Parker

43

10.9%

25

327

1

2

4.9%

Myles Gaskin

48

12.2%

38

202

3

6

14.6%

