Before placing any wagers on Jimmy Garoppolo's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 1,936 passing yards (215.1 per game) and has a 66.4% completion percentage (154-for-232), tossing 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 34 rushing yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per game.

The 49ers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.9% of the time while running the ball 47.1% of the time.

Garoppolo has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 42.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In one matchup against the Jaguars, Garoppolo threw for 242 passing yards, 9.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Garoppolo threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Jaguars.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.

The 274.8 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

With 11 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Rams, Garoppolo went 15-for-19 (78.9 percent) for 182 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Garoppolo has racked up 830 passing yards (276.7 per game) and has a 69% completion percentage this year (60-of-87) while throwing four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

He also has eight rushing yards on eight carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 2.7 yards per game on the ground.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 86 30.7% 54 979 5 7 24.1% George Kittle 43 15.4% 30 378 2 2 6.9% Brandon Aiyuk 35 12.5% 22 256 2 5 17.2%

