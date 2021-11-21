Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - San Francisco vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Jimmy Garoppolo's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 1,936 passing yards (215.1 per game) and has a 66.4% completion percentage (154-for-232), tossing 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also has 34 rushing yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per game.
  • The 49ers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.9% of the time while running the ball 47.1% of the time.
  • Garoppolo has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 42.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In one matchup against the Jaguars, Garoppolo threw for 242 passing yards, 9.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Garoppolo threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Jaguars.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
  • The 274.8 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 11 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Rams, Garoppolo went 15-for-19 (78.9 percent) for 182 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Garoppolo has racked up 830 passing yards (276.7 per game) and has a 69% completion percentage this year (60-of-87) while throwing four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
  • He also has eight rushing yards on eight carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 2.7 yards per game on the ground.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

86

30.7%

54

979

5

7

24.1%

George Kittle

43

15.4%

30

378

2

2

6.9%

Brandon Aiyuk

35

12.5%

22

256

2

5

17.2%

