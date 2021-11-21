Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - San Francisco vs. Jacksonville
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 1,936 passing yards (215.1 per game) and has a 66.4% completion percentage (154-for-232), tossing 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also has 34 rushing yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per game.
- The 49ers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.9% of the time while running the ball 47.1% of the time.
- Garoppolo has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 42.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In one matchup against the Jaguars, Garoppolo threw for 242 passing yards, 9.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Garoppolo threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Jaguars.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
- The 274.8 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- With 11 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jaguars defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Rams, Garoppolo went 15-for-19 (78.9 percent) for 182 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Garoppolo has racked up 830 passing yards (276.7 per game) and has a 69% completion percentage this year (60-of-87) while throwing four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
- He also has eight rushing yards on eight carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 2.7 yards per game on the ground.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
86
30.7%
54
979
5
7
24.1%
George Kittle
43
15.4%
30
378
2
2
6.9%
Brandon Aiyuk
35
12.5%
22
256
2
5
17.2%
