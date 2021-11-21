Joe Burrow has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 2,497 yards (277.4 ypg) on 195-of-286 passing with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

He has added 44 rushing yards on 21 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per game.

The Bengals have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Burrow accounts for 61.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 286 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The 243.1 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Raiders have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns in Week 9, Burrow went 28-for-40 (70.0%) for 282 yards and two interceptions.

Over his last three games, Burrow has collected 957 passing yards (319.0 per game) while going 72-for-112 (64.3% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 73 25.2% 44 835 7 8 23.5% Tee Higgins 57 19.7% 35 431 2 7 20.6% Tyler Boyd 55 19.0% 38 409 2 5 14.7%

