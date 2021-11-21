Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Joe Burrow has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 2,497 yards (277.4 ypg) on 195-of-286 passing with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.
  • He has added 44 rushing yards on 21 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Burrow accounts for 61.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 286 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The 243.1 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Raiders have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns in Week 9, Burrow went 28-for-40 (70.0%) for 282 yards and two interceptions.
  • Over his last three games, Burrow has collected 957 passing yards (319.0 per game) while going 72-for-112 (64.3% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

73

25.2%

44

835

7

8

23.5%

Tee Higgins

57

19.7%

35

431

2

7

20.6%

Tyler Boyd

55

19.0%

38

409

2

5

14.7%

