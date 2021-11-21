Publish date:
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has thrown for 2,497 yards (277.4 ypg) on 195-of-286 passing with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.
- He has added 44 rushing yards on 21 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per game.
- The Bengals have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
- Burrow accounts for 61.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 286 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The 243.1 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Raiders have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns in Week 9, Burrow went 28-for-40 (70.0%) for 282 yards and two interceptions.
- Over his last three games, Burrow has collected 957 passing yards (319.0 per game) while going 72-for-112 (64.3% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
73
25.2%
44
835
7
8
23.5%
Tee Higgins
57
19.7%
35
431
2
7
20.6%
Tyler Boyd
55
19.0%
38
409
2
5
14.7%
