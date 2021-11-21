Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Joe Mixon will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 11 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has rushed 150 times for a team-high 636 yards (70.7 per game), with seven touchdowns.
  • He also averages 21.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 22 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 150 of his team's 225 carries this season (66.7%).
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

6

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 27th in the league, giving up 129.1 yards per game.
  • This year the Raiders are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 9 matchup with the Browns, Mixon rushed for 64 yards on 13 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Mixon tacked on five catches for 46 yards.
  • In his last three games, Mixon has 156 rushing yards (52.0 per game) on 39 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on nine catches for 104 yards (34.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

150

66.7%

636

7

13

65.0%

4.2

Samaje Perine

36

16.0%

159

1

1

5.0%

4.4

Joe Burrow

21

9.3%

44

0

3

15.0%

2.1

Chris Evans

4

1.8%

18

0

0

0.0%

4.5

Powered By Data Skrive