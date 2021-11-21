Joe Mixon will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 11 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has rushed 150 times for a team-high 636 yards (70.7 per game), with seven touchdowns.

He also averages 21.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 22 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

He has received 150 of his team's 225 carries this season (66.7%).

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 6 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 27th in the league, giving up 129.1 yards per game.

This year the Raiders are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

In his Week 9 matchup with the Browns, Mixon rushed for 64 yards on 13 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Mixon tacked on five catches for 46 yards.

In his last three games, Mixon has 156 rushing yards (52.0 per game) on 39 carries with four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on nine catches for 104 yards (34.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 150 66.7% 636 7 13 65.0% 4.2 Samaje Perine 36 16.0% 159 1 1 5.0% 4.4 Joe Burrow 21 9.3% 44 0 3 15.0% 2.1 Chris Evans 4 1.8% 18 0 0 0.0% 4.5

