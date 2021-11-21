Publish date:
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has rushed 150 times for a team-high 636 yards (70.7 per game), with seven touchdowns.
- He also averages 21.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 22 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns.
- He has received 150 of his team's 225 carries this season (66.7%).
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Raiders.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
6
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 27th in the league, giving up 129.1 yards per game.
- This year the Raiders are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).
Recent Performances
- In his Week 9 matchup with the Browns, Mixon rushed for 64 yards on 13 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Mixon tacked on five catches for 46 yards.
- In his last three games, Mixon has 156 rushing yards (52.0 per game) on 39 carries with four touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on nine catches for 104 yards (34.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
150
66.7%
636
7
13
65.0%
4.2
Samaje Perine
36
16.0%
159
1
1
5.0%
4.4
Joe Burrow
21
9.3%
44
0
3
15.0%
2.1
Chris Evans
4
1.8%
18
0
0
0.0%
4.5
Powered By Data Skrive