November 21, 2021
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Indianapolis vs. Buffalo

Author:

Jonathan Taylor has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) take on the Buffalo Bills (6-3) in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has churned out a team-best 937 rushing yards (93.7 per game) with nine touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 29 passes for 303 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 269 times this season, and he's taken 161 of those attempts (59.9%).
  • The Colts have run 55.8% passing plays and 44.2% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

7

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Taylor's 78 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bills are 4.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Bills.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are third in the league, conceding 83.9 yards per game.
  • This season the Bills are ranked eighth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Taylor picked up 116 yards on 21 carries (averaging 5.5 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Taylor has run for 358 yards on 56 carries (119.3 yards per game) with four touchdowns in his last three games.
  • He's also caught 11 passes for 90 yards (30.0 per game).

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

161

59.9%

937

9

50

75.8%

5.8

Nyheim Hines

43

16.0%

203

2

5

7.6%

4.7

Carson Wentz

33

12.3%

120

1

8

12.1%

3.6

Marlon Mack

28

10.4%

101

0

2

3.0%

3.6

