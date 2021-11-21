Publish date:
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Indianapolis vs. Buffalo
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has churned out a team-best 937 rushing yards (93.7 per game) with nine touchdowns.
- He's also caught 29 passes for 303 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 269 times this season, and he's taken 161 of those attempts (59.9%).
- The Colts have run 55.8% passing plays and 44.2% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
7
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Taylor's 78 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bills are 4.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Bills.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are third in the league, conceding 83.9 yards per game.
- This season the Bills are ranked eighth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Taylor picked up 116 yards on 21 carries (averaging 5.5 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Taylor has run for 358 yards on 56 carries (119.3 yards per game) with four touchdowns in his last three games.
- He's also caught 11 passes for 90 yards (30.0 per game).
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
161
59.9%
937
9
50
75.8%
5.8
Nyheim Hines
43
16.0%
203
2
5
7.6%
4.7
Carson Wentz
33
12.3%
120
1
8
12.1%
3.6
Marlon Mack
28
10.4%
101
0
2
3.0%
3.6
