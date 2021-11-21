Jonathan Taylor has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) take on the Buffalo Bills (6-3) in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has churned out a team-best 937 rushing yards (93.7 per game) with nine touchdowns.

He's also caught 29 passes for 303 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 269 times this season, and he's taken 161 of those attempts (59.9%).

The Colts have run 55.8% passing plays and 44.2% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 7 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Taylor's 78 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bills are 4.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Bills.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are third in the league, conceding 83.9 yards per game.

This season the Bills are ranked eighth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Taylor picked up 116 yards on 21 carries (averaging 5.5 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Taylor has run for 358 yards on 56 carries (119.3 yards per game) with four touchdowns in his last three games.

He's also caught 11 passes for 90 yards (30.0 per game).

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 161 59.9% 937 9 50 75.8% 5.8 Nyheim Hines 43 16.0% 203 2 5 7.6% 4.7 Carson Wentz 33 12.3% 120 1 8 12.1% 3.6 Marlon Mack 28 10.4% 101 0 2 3.0% 3.6

