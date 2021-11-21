There will be player prop betting options available for Josh Allen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 11 matchup sees Allen's Buffalo Bills (6-3) take on the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen leads Buffalo with 2,602 passing yards (289.1 per game) and has a 66.3% completion percentage this year (230-of-347) while throwing 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 322 rushing yards (35.8 ypg) on 59 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Bills have thrown the ball in 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Allen has attempted 61 of his 347 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Allen's 162 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Colts are 123.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In his only game with a TD pass against the Colts over those matchups, Allen threw multiple touchdown passes.

The 263.3 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Colts have given up 23 passing TDs this year (2.3 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Allen completed 75.0% of his passes for 366 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

Allen has thrown for 879 yards (293.0 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.

He's also rushed 15 times for 108 yards and one touchdown, averaging 36.0 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 86 24.6% 56 750 4 17 27.4% Emmanuel Sanders 53 15.1% 30 505 4 7 11.3% Cole Beasley 69 19.7% 53 461 1 8 12.9%

