November 21, 2021
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Josh Allen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 11 matchup sees Allen's Buffalo Bills (6-3) take on the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen leads Buffalo with 2,602 passing yards (289.1 per game) and has a 66.3% completion percentage this year (230-of-347) while throwing 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 322 rushing yards (35.8 ypg) on 59 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Bills have thrown the ball in 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Allen has attempted 61 of his 347 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Allen's 162 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Colts are 123.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In his only game with a TD pass against the Colts over those matchups, Allen threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • The 263.3 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Colts have given up 23 passing TDs this year (2.3 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Allen completed 75.0% of his passes for 366 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Allen has thrown for 879 yards (293.0 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.
  • He's also rushed 15 times for 108 yards and one touchdown, averaging 36.0 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

86

24.6%

56

750

4

17

27.4%

Emmanuel Sanders

53

15.1%

30

505

4

7

11.3%

Cole Beasley

69

19.7%

53

461

1

8

12.9%

