November 21, 2021
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Josh Jacobs, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 11 matchup sees Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs has run for a team-leading 296 yards on 80 carries (32.9 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 16.6 receiving yards per game, catching 23 passes for 149 yards.
  • He has received 80 of his team's 207 carries this season (38.6%).
  • The Raiders, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his single career matchup against them, Jacobs recorded 112 rushing yards against the Bengals, 63.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jacobs did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's eighth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 100.9 yards per game.
  • This year the Bengals have allowed nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 17th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Jacobs ran for 16 yards on seven carries.
  • He added five receptions for 20 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three outings, Jacobs has run for 121 yards on 26 carries (40.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He's tacked on 12 catches for 78 yards (26.0 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

80

38.6%

296

5

16

39.0%

3.7

Kenyan Drake

50

24.2%

206

2

10

24.4%

4.1

Peyton Barber

37

17.9%

143

1

7

17.1%

3.9

Derek Carr

25

12.1%

52

0

5

12.2%

2.1

