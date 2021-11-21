Publish date:
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs has run for a team-leading 296 yards on 80 carries (32.9 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He also averages 16.6 receiving yards per game, catching 23 passes for 149 yards.
- He has received 80 of his team's 207 carries this season (38.6%).
- The Raiders, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.4% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jacobs' matchup with the Bengals.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his single career matchup against them, Jacobs recorded 112 rushing yards against the Bengals, 63.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jacobs did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Bengals.
- The Bengals have the NFL's eighth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 100.9 yards per game.
- This year the Bengals have allowed nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 17th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Jacobs ran for 16 yards on seven carries.
- He added five receptions for 20 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three outings, Jacobs has run for 121 yards on 26 carries (40.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He's tacked on 12 catches for 78 yards (26.0 per game).
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
80
38.6%
296
5
16
39.0%
3.7
Kenyan Drake
50
24.2%
206
2
10
24.4%
4.1
Peyton Barber
37
17.9%
143
1
7
17.1%
3.9
Derek Carr
25
12.1%
52
0
5
12.2%
2.1
Powered By Data Skrive