Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Josh Jacobs, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 11 matchup sees Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has run for a team-leading 296 yards on 80 carries (32.9 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He also averages 16.6 receiving yards per game, catching 23 passes for 149 yards.

He has received 80 of his team's 207 carries this season (38.6%).

The Raiders, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his single career matchup against them, Jacobs recorded 112 rushing yards against the Bengals, 63.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jacobs did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's eighth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 100.9 yards per game.

This year the Bengals have allowed nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 17th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Jacobs ran for 16 yards on seven carries.

He added five receptions for 20 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three outings, Jacobs has run for 121 yards on 26 carries (40.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

He's tacked on 12 catches for 78 yards (26.0 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 80 38.6% 296 5 16 39.0% 3.7 Kenyan Drake 50 24.2% 206 2 10 24.4% 4.1 Peyton Barber 37 17.9% 143 1 7 17.1% 3.9 Derek Carr 25 12.1% 52 0 5 12.2% 2.1

