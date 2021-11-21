Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Herbert has recorded 2,545 passing yards (282.8 per game) while going 231-for-353 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He has added 117 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
- Herbert has thrown 50 passes in the red zone this season, 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- The Steelers are conceding 244.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- The Steelers' defense is third in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Vikings, Herbert went 20-for-34 (58.8 percent) for 195 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
- He added two carries for 22 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry.
- Herbert has racked up 774 passing yards (258.0 per game) and has a 65.4% completion percentage this year (70-of-107) while throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He also has 45 rushing yards on nine carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 15.0 yards per game on the ground.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
93
26.3%
65
698
2
14
28.0%
Mike Williams
72
20.3%
41
608
6
11
22.0%
Austin Ekeler
51
14.4%
39
340
4
7
14.0%
