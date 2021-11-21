Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Justin Herbert for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Herbert has recorded 2,545 passing yards (282.8 per game) while going 231-for-353 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He has added 117 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Herbert has thrown 50 passes in the red zone this season, 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Herbert's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • The Steelers are conceding 244.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Steelers' defense is third in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Vikings, Herbert went 20-for-34 (58.8 percent) for 195 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
  • He added two carries for 22 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry.
  • Herbert has racked up 774 passing yards (258.0 per game) and has a 65.4% completion percentage this year (70-of-107) while throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He also has 45 rushing yards on nine carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 15.0 yards per game on the ground.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

93

26.3%

65

698

2

14

28.0%

Mike Williams

72

20.3%

41

608

6

11

22.0%

Austin Ekeler

51

14.4%

39

340

4

7

14.0%

Powered By Data Skrive