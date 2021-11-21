Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Justin Herbert for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Herbert has recorded 2,545 passing yards (282.8 per game) while going 231-for-353 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He has added 117 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Herbert has thrown 50 passes in the red zone this season, 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

The Steelers are conceding 244.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers' defense is third in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Vikings, Herbert went 20-for-34 (58.8 percent) for 195 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

He added two carries for 22 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry.

Herbert has racked up 774 passing yards (258.0 per game) and has a 65.4% completion percentage this year (70-of-107) while throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

He also has 45 rushing yards on nine carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 15.0 yards per game on the ground.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 93 26.3% 65 698 2 14 28.0% Mike Williams 72 20.3% 41 608 6 11 22.0% Austin Ekeler 51 14.4% 39 340 4 7 14.0%

