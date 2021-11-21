Justin Jefferson has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 11 when Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) take on the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jefferson has 55 catches (on 79 targets) and leads the Vikings with 775 receiving yards (86.1 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.

Jefferson has been the target of 23.2% (79 total) of his team's 341 passing attempts this season.

Jefferson (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his two matchups against the Packers, Jefferson's 26 receiving yards average is 50.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).

Jefferson has not caught a touchdown pass against the Packers.

This week Jefferson will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (221.0 yards allowed per game).

The Packers' defense is 17th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Jefferson was targeted 11 times and racked up 143 yards on nine receptions.

Over his last three outings, Jefferson has racked up 233 yards on 14 catches with one touchdown, averaging 77.7 yards per game on 20 targets.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 79 23.2% 55 775 4 10 26.3% Adam Thielen 73 21.4% 50 542 7 10 26.3% Tyler Conklin 49 14.4% 35 353 3 8 21.1% K.J. Osborn 41 12.0% 29 341 2 2 5.3%

