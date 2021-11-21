Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Justin Jefferson has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 11 when Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) take on the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Jefferson has 55 catches (on 79 targets) and leads the Vikings with 775 receiving yards (86.1 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 23.2% (79 total) of his team's 341 passing attempts this season.
  • Jefferson (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his two matchups against the Packers, Jefferson's 26 receiving yards average is 50.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).
  • Jefferson has not caught a touchdown pass against the Packers.
  • This week Jefferson will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (221.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Packers' defense is 17th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers last week, Jefferson was targeted 11 times and racked up 143 yards on nine receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Jefferson has racked up 233 yards on 14 catches with one touchdown, averaging 77.7 yards per game on 20 targets.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

79

23.2%

55

775

4

10

26.3%

Adam Thielen

73

21.4%

50

542

7

10

26.3%

Tyler Conklin

49

14.4%

35

353

3

8

21.1%

K.J. Osborn

41

12.0%

29

341

2

2

5.3%

