Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Jefferson has 55 catches (on 79 targets) and leads the Vikings with 775 receiving yards (86.1 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.
- Jefferson has been the target of 23.2% (79 total) of his team's 341 passing attempts this season.
- Jefferson (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his two matchups against the Packers, Jefferson's 26 receiving yards average is 50.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).
- Jefferson has not caught a touchdown pass against the Packers.
- This week Jefferson will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (221.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Packers' defense is 17th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chargers last week, Jefferson was targeted 11 times and racked up 143 yards on nine receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Jefferson has racked up 233 yards on 14 catches with one touchdown, averaging 77.7 yards per game on 20 targets.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
79
23.2%
55
775
4
10
26.3%
Adam Thielen
73
21.4%
50
542
7
10
26.3%
Tyler Conklin
49
14.4%
35
353
3
8
21.1%
K.J. Osborn
41
12.0%
29
341
2
2
5.3%
