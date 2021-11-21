There will be player prop bet markets available for Kadarius Toney before he takes to the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Toney and the New York Giants (3-6) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Toney has 28 catches on 36 targets, with a team-high 352 receiving yards (39.1 per game).

So far this season, 11.2% of the 321 passes thrown by his team have gone Toney's way.

Toney (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 267.9 yards per game through the air.

The Buccaneers have allowed 17 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders in Week 9, Toney was targeted one time and picked up nine yards on one reception.

Toney has recorded 35 receiving yards (11.7 per game), reeling in five balls on six targets during his last three games.

Toney's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 36 11.2% 28 352 0 3 7.5% Sterling Shepard 43 13.4% 32 324 1 9 22.5% Kenny Golladay 32 10.0% 19 310 0 1 2.5% Evan Engram 36 11.2% 26 224 2 3 7.5%

