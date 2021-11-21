Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Kadarius Toney before he takes to the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Toney and the New York Giants (3-6) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Toney has 28 catches on 36 targets, with a team-high 352 receiving yards (39.1 per game).
  • So far this season, 11.2% of the 321 passes thrown by his team have gone Toney's way.
  • Toney (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 267.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Buccaneers have allowed 17 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders in Week 9, Toney was targeted one time and picked up nine yards on one reception.
  • Toney has recorded 35 receiving yards (11.7 per game), reeling in five balls on six targets during his last three games.

Toney's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

36

11.2%

28

352

0

3

7.5%

Sterling Shepard

43

13.4%

32

324

1

9

22.5%

Kenny Golladay

32

10.0%

19

310

0

1

2.5%

Evan Engram

36

11.2%

26

224

2

3

7.5%

Powered By Data Skrive