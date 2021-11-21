Publish date:
Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Toney has 28 catches on 36 targets, with a team-high 352 receiving yards (39.1 per game).
- So far this season, 11.2% of the 321 passes thrown by his team have gone Toney's way.
- Toney (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants have run 59.3% passing plays and 40.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 267.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Buccaneers have allowed 17 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders in Week 9, Toney was targeted one time and picked up nine yards on one reception.
- Toney has recorded 35 receiving yards (11.7 per game), reeling in five balls on six targets during his last three games.
Toney's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
36
11.2%
28
352
0
3
7.5%
Sterling Shepard
43
13.4%
32
324
1
9
22.5%
Kenny Golladay
32
10.0%
19
310
0
1
2.5%
Evan Engram
36
11.2%
26
224
2
3
7.5%
