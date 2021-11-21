Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Detroit vs. Cleveland

Author:

Before Kalif Raymond hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Raymond's Detroit Lions (0-8-1) and the Cleveland Browns (5-5) face off in a Week 11 matchup from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Raymond has also contributed with 30 receptions for 363 yards and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 46 times, producing 40.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 13.7% of the 335 passes thrown by his team have gone Raymond's way.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 8.6% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have called a pass in 60.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Against the Browns, Raymond totaled zero receiving yards in one career matchup, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Raymond did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Browns.
  • The Browns are giving up 248.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Raymond put together a 29-yard performance against the Steelers last week on four catches while being targeted six times.
  • During his last three games, Raymond has put up 48.0 yards per game, hauling in 10 passes on 15 targets.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kalif Raymond

46

13.7%

30

363

2

3

8.6%

T.J. Hockenson

65

19.4%

48

448

2

7

20.0%

D'Andre Swift

63

18.8%

50

420

2

6

17.1%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

44

13.1%

31

311

0

5

14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive