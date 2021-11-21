Publish date:
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Detroit vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Raymond has also contributed with 30 receptions for 363 yards and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 46 times, producing 40.3 yards per game.
- So far this season, 13.7% of the 335 passes thrown by his team have gone Raymond's way.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 8.6% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have called a pass in 60.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Raymond's matchup with the Browns.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Against the Browns, Raymond totaled zero receiving yards in one career matchup, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Raymond did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Browns.
- The Browns are giving up 248.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Raymond put together a 29-yard performance against the Steelers last week on four catches while being targeted six times.
- During his last three games, Raymond has put up 48.0 yards per game, hauling in 10 passes on 15 targets.
Raymond's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kalif Raymond
46
13.7%
30
363
2
3
8.6%
T.J. Hockenson
65
19.4%
48
448
2
7
20.0%
D'Andre Swift
63
18.8%
50
420
2
6
17.1%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
44
13.1%
31
311
0
5
14.3%
Powered By Data Skrive