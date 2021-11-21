Before Kalif Raymond hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Raymond's Detroit Lions (0-8-1) and the Cleveland Browns (5-5) face off in a Week 11 matchup from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Raymond has also contributed with 30 receptions for 363 yards and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 46 times, producing 40.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 13.7% of the 335 passes thrown by his team have gone Raymond's way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 8.6% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have called a pass in 60.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Against the Browns, Raymond totaled zero receiving yards in one career matchup, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Raymond did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Browns.

The Browns are giving up 248.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Browns have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Raymond put together a 29-yard performance against the Steelers last week on four catches while being targeted six times.

During his last three games, Raymond has put up 48.0 yards per game, hauling in 10 passes on 15 targets.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kalif Raymond 46 13.7% 30 363 2 3 8.6% T.J. Hockenson 65 19.4% 48 448 2 7 20.0% D'Andre Swift 63 18.8% 50 420 2 6 17.1% Amon-Ra St. Brown 44 13.1% 31 311 0 5 14.3%

