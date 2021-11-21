The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) will aim to extend their three-game winning run in a Week 11 clash with the Dallas Cowboys (7-2).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

In 55.6% of Dallas' games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 56.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.8, is 1.8 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Chiefs games have an average total of 53.8 points this season, 2.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 52.0 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 4.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Chiefs have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 3-7 ATS in those contests.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Chiefs score 4.5 more points per game (26.2) than the Cowboys allow (21.7).

Kansas City is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.7 points.

The Chiefs average 405.6 yards per game, 51.6 more yards than the 354.0 the Cowboys allow per matchup.

In games that Kansas City picks up more than 354.0 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 20 times this season, three more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (17).

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has eight wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Cowboys have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Cowboys rack up 31.6 points per game, 7.5 more than the Chiefs allow (24.1).

When Dallas records more than 24.1 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Cowboys average 60.7 more yards per game (433.9) than the Chiefs allow (373.2).

When Dallas amasses over 373.2 yards, the team is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This season the Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Chiefs have forced 12 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.

The Chiefs are winless ATS (0-5) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.

This year, in five home games, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.

This season, Chiefs home games average 53.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (56).

Dallas is unbeaten against the spread, and 3-1 overall, away from home.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

In four road games this year, Dallas has gone over the total twice.

Cowboys away games this season average 51.9 total points, 4.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (56).

