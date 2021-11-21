Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) will aim to extend their three-game winning run in a Week 11 clash with the Dallas Cowboys (7-2).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
  • In 55.6% of Dallas' games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 56.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.8, is 1.8 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 45.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Chiefs games have an average total of 53.8 points this season, 2.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 52.0 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 4.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Kansas City is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, the Chiefs have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 3-7 ATS in those contests.
  • Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
  • This year, the Chiefs score 4.5 more points per game (26.2) than the Cowboys allow (21.7).
  • Kansas City is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.7 points.
  • The Chiefs average 405.6 yards per game, 51.6 more yards than the 354.0 the Cowboys allow per matchup.
  • In games that Kansas City picks up more than 354.0 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 20 times this season, three more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (17).
  • Dallas has eight wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Cowboys have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread every time.
  • Dallas' games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
  • The Cowboys rack up 31.6 points per game, 7.5 more than the Chiefs allow (24.1).
  • When Dallas records more than 24.1 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys average 60.7 more yards per game (433.9) than the Chiefs allow (373.2).
  • When Dallas amasses over 373.2 yards, the team is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • This season the Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Chiefs have forced 12 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.
  • The Chiefs are winless ATS (0-5) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This year, in five home games, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Chiefs home games average 53.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (56).
  • Dallas is unbeaten against the spread, and 3-1 overall, away from home.
  • The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • In four road games this year, Dallas has gone over the total twice.
  • Cowboys away games this season average 51.9 total points, 4.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (56).

