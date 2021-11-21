Publish date:
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen's 698 receiving yards (77.6 per game) lead the Chargers. He has 65 catches on 93 targets with two touchdowns.
- Allen has been the target of 93 of his team's 354 passing attempts this season, or 26.3% of the target share.
- With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Allen has been on the receiving end of 28.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Against the Steelers, Allen has averaged 90.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 18.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Allen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
- The Steelers are conceding 244.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Steelers defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Vikings last week, Allen was targeted 11 times and racked up 98 yards on eight receptions.
- Allen has recorded 279 receiving yards (93.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 26 passes on 35 targets over his last three games.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
93
26.3%
65
698
2
14
28.0%
Mike Williams
72
20.3%
41
608
6
11
22.0%
Austin Ekeler
51
14.4%
39
340
4
7
14.0%
Jared Cook
45
12.7%
28
318
2
6
12.0%
