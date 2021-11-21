Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Keenan Allen before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) take the field in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen's 698 receiving yards (77.6 per game) lead the Chargers. He has 65 catches on 93 targets with two touchdowns.
  • Allen has been the target of 93 of his team's 354 passing attempts this season, or 26.3% of the target share.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Allen has been on the receiving end of 28.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Against the Steelers, Allen has averaged 90.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 18.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Allen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • The Steelers are conceding 244.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Steelers defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Vikings last week, Allen was targeted 11 times and racked up 98 yards on eight receptions.
  • Allen has recorded 279 receiving yards (93.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 26 passes on 35 targets over his last three games.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

93

26.3%

65

698

2

14

28.0%

Mike Williams

72

20.3%

41

608

6

11

22.0%

Austin Ekeler

51

14.4%

39

340

4

7

14.0%

Jared Cook

45

12.7%

28

318

2

6

12.0%

