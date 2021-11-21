There will be player prop bets available for Keenan Allen before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) take the field in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen's 698 receiving yards (77.6 per game) lead the Chargers. He has 65 catches on 93 targets with two touchdowns.

Allen has been the target of 93 of his team's 354 passing attempts this season, or 26.3% of the target share.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Allen has been on the receiving end of 28.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Against the Steelers, Allen has averaged 90.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 18.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Allen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

The Steelers are conceding 244.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Steelers defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Vikings last week, Allen was targeted 11 times and racked up 98 yards on eight receptions.

Allen has recorded 279 receiving yards (93.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 26 passes on 35 targets over his last three games.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 93 26.3% 65 698 2 14 28.0% Mike Williams 72 20.3% 41 608 6 11 22.0% Austin Ekeler 51 14.4% 39 340 4 7 14.0% Jared Cook 45 12.7% 28 318 2 6 12.0%

