Publish date:
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins has 2,434 passing yards (270.4 ypg), completing 68.1% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- He's added 73 rushing yards on 16 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 8.1 yards per game.
- The Vikings, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.4% of the time.
- Cousins accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 339 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Packers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Cousins averaged 273.3 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Packers, 7.8 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Cousins recorded one touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Packers, while throwing multiple TDs in four games.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
- The Packers have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 221.0 yards per game through the air.
- With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 17th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Cousins put together a 294-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 67.6% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
- Cousins has thrown for 665 yards (221.7 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 65% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 16 rushing yards (5.3 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
79
23.2%
55
775
4
10
26.3%
Adam Thielen
73
21.4%
50
542
7
10
26.3%
Tyler Conklin
49
14.4%
35
353
3
8
21.1%
Powered By Data Skrive