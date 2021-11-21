Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Kirk Cousins before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (4-5) and the Green Bay Packers (8-2) play in a Week 11 matchup between NFC North opponents at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins has 2,434 passing yards (270.4 ypg), completing 68.1% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • He's added 73 rushing yards on 16 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 8.1 yards per game.
  • The Vikings, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.4% of the time.
  • Cousins accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 339 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Cousins averaged 273.3 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Packers, 7.8 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Cousins recorded one touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Packers, while throwing multiple TDs in four games.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
  • The Packers have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 221.0 yards per game through the air.
  • With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Cousins put together a 294-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 67.6% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • Cousins has thrown for 665 yards (221.7 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 65% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 16 rushing yards (5.3 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

79

23.2%

55

775

4

10

26.3%

Adam Thielen

73

21.4%

50

542

7

10

26.3%

Tyler Conklin

49

14.4%

35

353

3

8

21.1%

