There will be player prop bets available for Kirk Cousins before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (4-5) and the Green Bay Packers (8-2) play in a Week 11 matchup between NFC North opponents at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins has 2,434 passing yards (270.4 ypg), completing 68.1% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

He's added 73 rushing yards on 16 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 8.1 yards per game.

The Vikings, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.4% of the time.

Cousins accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 339 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Cousins averaged 273.3 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Packers, 7.8 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Cousins recorded one touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Packers, while throwing multiple TDs in four games.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

The Packers have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 221.0 yards per game through the air.

With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

Cousins put together a 294-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 67.6% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

Cousins has thrown for 665 yards (221.7 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 65% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 16 rushing yards (5.3 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 79 23.2% 55 775 4 10 26.3% Adam Thielen 73 21.4% 50 542 7 10 26.3% Tyler Conklin 49 14.4% 35 353 3 8 21.1%

