Publish date:
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Baltimore vs. Chicago
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Jackson has put up 2,447 passing yards (271.9 per game) while connecting on 199 of 309 passes (64.4% completion percentage), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He's also rushed 106 times for 639 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 71.0 yards per game.
- The Ravens, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.8% of the time.
- Jackson has thrown 36 passes in the red zone this season, 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
7
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Chicago
- The Bears are allowing 247.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Jackson put together a 238-yard performance against the Dolphins last week, completing 60.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
- He also carried the ball nine times for 39 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt on the ground.
- Over his last three games, Jackson has recorded 761 passing yards (253.7 per game) while going 68-for-115 (59.1% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He has added 247 rushing yards on 42 carries, averaging 82.3 yards per game.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
82
25.6%
52
719
6
7
19.4%
Mark Andrews
69
21.6%
48
623
4
9
25.0%
Sammy Watkins
35
10.9%
19
299
0
2
5.6%
