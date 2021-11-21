Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Lamar Jackson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) meet the Chicago Bears (3-6) in Week 11 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jackson has put up 2,447 passing yards (271.9 per game) while connecting on 199 of 309 passes (64.4% completion percentage), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He's also rushed 106 times for 639 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 71.0 yards per game.

The Ravens, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.8% of the time.

Jackson has thrown 36 passes in the red zone this season, 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 7 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Chicago

The Bears are allowing 247.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

Jackson put together a 238-yard performance against the Dolphins last week, completing 60.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

He also carried the ball nine times for 39 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt on the ground.

Over his last three games, Jackson has recorded 761 passing yards (253.7 per game) while going 68-for-115 (59.1% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions.

He has added 247 rushing yards on 42 carries, averaging 82.3 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 82 25.6% 52 719 6 7 19.4% Mark Andrews 69 21.6% 48 623 4 9 25.0% Sammy Watkins 35 10.9% 19 299 0 2 5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive