November 21, 2021
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Baltimore vs. Chicago

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Lamar Jackson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) meet the Chicago Bears (3-6) in Week 11 at Soldier Field.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Jackson has put up 2,447 passing yards (271.9 per game) while connecting on 199 of 309 passes (64.4% completion percentage), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 106 times for 639 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 71.0 yards per game.
  • The Ravens, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.8% of the time.
  • Jackson has thrown 36 passes in the red zone this season, 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

7

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • The Bears are allowing 247.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Jackson put together a 238-yard performance against the Dolphins last week, completing 60.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
  • He also carried the ball nine times for 39 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt on the ground.
  • Over his last three games, Jackson has recorded 761 passing yards (253.7 per game) while going 68-for-115 (59.1% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He has added 247 rushing yards on 42 carries, averaging 82.3 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

82

25.6%

52

719

6

7

19.4%

Mark Andrews

69

21.6%

48

623

4

9

25.0%

Sammy Watkins

35

10.9%

19

299

0

2

5.6%

